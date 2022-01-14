ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

By SA Author
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 14, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. Your lines will be muted for the duration of the call. We will...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) CEO Chris Caldwell On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Stein - IR Chris Caldwell - President & CEO. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Jen Thompson - Director of IR and Economic Analysis. Welcome to U.S. Bancorp's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Following a review of the results by Andy Cecere, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Dolan, Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 19, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Bank of America Earnings Announcement Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call may be recorded. I will be stating by if you should need any assistance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) CEO Andrew Witty on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 19, 2022 8:45 AM ET. Dirk McMahon - President and Chief Operating Officer. Tim Noel - Chief Executive Officer, Medicare & Retirement. Dr. Wyatt Decker - Chief Executive Officer, OptumHealth. Brian Thompson - Chief Financial Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Jpmorgan Chase#Eps#Rotce#Awm#C I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketWatch

Bank of America's stock falls ahead of earnings, in wake of Goldman and JPMorgan disappointments

Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.9% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fourth-straight decline, ahead of the bank's fourth-quarter results due out before the next session's opening bell. The stock has now shed 5.5% during its losing streak. The stock's losses comes after bank and broker Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reported disappointing fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, sending the stock down 6.4%, and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. fourth-quarter results reported before Friday's open has helped trigger a two-day drop of 10.0%. Bank of America's stock rose 4.5% on the day it reported third-quarter results (Oct. 14), but fell on the day of the previous seven quarterly reports by an average of 3.2%, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 1.4% on Tuesday after gaining 0.1% on Friday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America Q4 Earnings to reflect growth across divisions

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.19B (+10.4% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, BAC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) CEO David Solomon on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 18, 2022 9:30 AM ET. Good morning. My name is Jamariah, and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded today, January 18, 2022. Thank you.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Management on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 18, 2022 4:30 PM ET. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Interactive Brokers Group Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. [Operator Instructions]
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy