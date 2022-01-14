ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Thousands gather in Tullamore for Ashling Murphy vigil

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNsQN_0dlzT0iQ00

The town of Tullamore gathered together on Friday evening as a vigil was held for Ashling Murphy.

Irish police are continuing to hunt for the killer of the 23-year-old, who was found dead on Wednesday after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in the Co Offaly town.

Thousands of people made their way to Town Park on the edge of Tullamore, pledging to send “solidarity and support” to Ms Murphy’s family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1hDS_0dlzT0iQ00

During the hour-long vigil, people cried, clutched candles, and quietly clapped as prayers were said and music was played.

As the light dimmed on Friday evening, traditional Irish music – played by friends and former teachers of Ms Murphy – formed the centrepiece of the service.

Attracta Brady, who was Ms Murphy’s first fiddle teacher, played alongside other sombre performers.

She described her protege as a “fabulous musician”.

Ms Brady also taught Ms Murphy at the Sacred Heart girls’ secondary school, where they played together in the traditional music group.

The musicians played two tunes at the vigil that Ms Murphy would have performed with the trad group.

“She was the most beautiful girl inside and out,” Ms Brady said.

She was bright and energetic and everybody loved her

Attracta Brady, Ms Murphy's former teacher

“She was a parent’s dream. She was everything you’d want in a daughter. She had integrity, she was honest, she was trustworthy. She was quirky and a little bit cheeky sometimes with the loveliest smile and she’d get away with it because she had this beautiful twinkly smile.

“She was never in bad humour, she was always smiling and she absolutely loved her fiddle. Her parents only told me yesterday that she never had to be told to practice. She was bright and energetic and everybody loved her.”

Prayers were said for the family, friends, and pupils of Ms Murphy, as well as for all women who have suffered violence.

A local priest, Father Joe Gallagher, addressed the vigil before calling for a minute’s silence.

He told the gathering, which was attended by all the main religious groups in the area: “We remember her heartbroken family, her colleagues in work, in music, in sport, in friendship and her young pupils in first class who loved their teacher.

“This is a time of grief beyond words. We need to be together. We need to support one another in this dark time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pgdj_0dlzT0iQ00

“We stand together, united with groups all over our country, and indeed beyond, united with women who fear and know the trauma of violence. United in grief, in anger, in shock.

“In this dark evening we want to hold a light in our hands, to stand together in solidarity with one another to share our tears and deep grief. Time to pray, to reflect, to listen, to be together.”

Women at the vigil spoke of their anger and fear.

Roslyn Kavanagh, who works in Tullamore, said: “I feel that this shouldn’t happen at all in society. And as a woman, I have felt, in places, insecure and vulnerable and as a woman I should not feel like that.”

She said the attack prompted her to share her experiences with her husband.

“He was shocked and annoyed that he knew I felt like that,” she said.

“I feel society needs to put an end to this and stop this.”

The reason why I'm here is that it is time for women to make a stand and go, 'No more, we’re done'

Chloe Galvin

Roslyn was there with her friend Chloe Galvin, who said: “I, too, am a young woman in my 20s. I have walked that canal line many a times by myself, with friends and family. It is one thing you never think about being out in daylight: is someone going to attack me?

“We are taught as young women, on nights out, you stay with your friends. You never leave them, you text them to make sure they get home safe. Now we’re going to be expected to do that in daylight.

“Now we have a plan in work that we’re all going to walk each other to our cars and make sure everyone is okay, and have a group chat (asking), ‘Have you gotten home OK?’

“It shouldn’t be like that. The reason why I’m here is that it is time for women to make a stand and go, ‘No more, we’re done’.

“We have to be treated equally to men.”

There is a light that will shine for you, through every hour, sky black or blue

Sinead Cullen, local poet

Twins Nora Viret and Johanne Viret said their sister was “quite friendly” with Ms Murphy, and said she was “really helpful and really welcoming” when they moved from France.

Things have changed in the town since the attack, both agreed.

They said they were “paranoid at all times now”.

The vigil heard a poem specially written for Ashling by local woman Sinead Cullen, who wrote: “There is a light that will shine for you, through every hour, sky black or blue.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vigils to be held across Ireland in memory of Ashling Murphy

Vigils in memory of Ashling Murphy will take place across Ireland on Friday.Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore aged in her 20s, was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur in Co Offaly.A 40-year-old man has been arrested and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.A number of vigils will take place in cities and towns in the Republic and Northern Ireland to remember the teacher.Join us tomorrow outside the Dail, details below #VigilforAshling #AshlingMurphy pic.twitter.com/4J58FzerH7— Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) January 13, 2022The Women’s Council of Ireland is organising a vigil for Ms Murphy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police arrest man in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Police investigating the death of Ashling Murphy have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.The arrest comes hours after the 23-year-old’s funeral took place.Irish police said the man, aged in his 30s, is being questioned in Tullamore garda station in Co Offaly.The body of Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation.Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church where Ms Murphy’s funeral was held on Tuesday.Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety and prompted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tullamore#Vigil#Irish
The Independent

Partner of Ashling Murphy describes her as a ‘shining light’

The partner of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy has described her as a “shining light” who was always willing to help others and put herself last.Ryan Casey paid tribute to his girlfriend, saying she was an “incredibly loving and beautiful” person.The body of the 23-year-old was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, sparking a murder investigation.Hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of the talented musician and teacher in the village of Mountbolus, and outside St Brigid’s Church on Tuesday.“It is simply not possible to explain what Ashling meant to myself, her family, friends,” Mr...
RELATIONSHIPS
Time Out Global

There’s going to be a London vigil for Ashling Murphy on Saturday

The National Women’s Council of Ireland has confirmed that dozens of vigils are being organised along the UK to honour the life of 23-year-old teacher Ashling Murphy, who was attacked in Tullamore while out for a run and died on Wednesday afternoon. London’s vigil will be held on Saturday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Tab

A vigil for Ashling Murphy is being held in Lincoln today

A vigil for murdered teacher Ashling Murphy is taking place today on Lincoln’s High Street at 3:55 pm. The 23-year-old primary school teacher was murdered whilst jogging in County Offaly in the Republic of Ireland last week. Organisers of the vigil said: “We are here to honour and remember...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Ashling Murphy killing: Wales vigil to 'show solidarity'

Hundreds of people have joined a vigil to "show solidarity" after Ashling Murphy was killed in Ireland while out running. The 23-year-old primary school teacher's body was found on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. As with the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowds gather for funeral of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly

The funeral of Ashling Murphy a primary school teacher found dead after going out for a run, is set to take place in Co Offaly.The body of the 23-year-old, a talented musician, was found on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, sparking a murder investigation.Her death has intensified debate around women’s safety, and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle gender-based violence.Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour Ms Murphy.Ms Murphy’s sister paid tribute to her on social media.Amy Murphy described Ashling as the “light of our lives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Vigils taking place in Ireland and beyond for Ashling Murphy

Runners across the island of Ireland paused in memory of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy on Saturday, with further vigils organised following the murder of the Co Offaly teacher. Irish police are continuing to hunt for the killer of Ms Murphy, who was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jozef Puska: Man appears in court charged with murder of Ashling Murphy

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Irish teacher Ashling Murphy.Josef Puska was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison after a brief hearing.The 31-year-old was heckled as he was brought from a police car to Tullamore District Court in County Offaly on Wednesday evening.A second man arrested in the murder investigation has been released without charge.Ms Murphy, a primary school teacher in her 20s, was killed while jogging by the Grand Canal in Tullamore last Wednesday afternoon. A crowd of around 40 people walked along the canal on Wednesday, close to where her body was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Funeral of Ashling Murphy to take place today

The funeral of Ashling Murphy a primary school teacher murdered while out for a run, will take place later today in Co Offaly.The 23-year-old, a talented musician, was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.Her death has sparked a debate around women’s safety, and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle domestic violence and gender-based violence.Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour Ms Murphy.It comes as Irish police investigating the death of Ms Murphy renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ashling Murphy death investigators seek information on man in black tracksuit

Irish police investigating the death of Ashling Murphy have renewed an appeal for information, saying “significant progress” has been made in the murder probe.It comes as police released the description of a man they want to speak to in relation to the 23-year-old’s murder in Co Offaly.Ms Murphy was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.The murder has caused widespread anger and shock in Ireland and beyond, with tens of thousands of people attending vigils in recent days.Police have asked anyone who saw a man dressed in black tracksuit top with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband goes to police after wife confesses to crime while sleeping

A care worker who stole thousands from a vulnerable wheelchair-bound lady was caught when her husband heard her talking about it in her sleep. Ruth Fort stole £7,220 from the woman and spent it on a family holiday to Mexico. Her husband, Anthony, began to get suspicious when his wife started spending large amounts of money. He finally went to the police when he heard his wife talking in her sleep and saw a debit card, which belonged to the care home resident, in her purse. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Mr Fort said: “It was more of an instinct...
MUSIC
BBC

Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

442K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy