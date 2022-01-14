ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox clarifies whether she is a ‘diehard’ fan of the Kardashians

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfT4n_0dlzSvkh00

Julia Fox , who previously described herself as a “diehard” fan of the Kardashians , has clarified her feelings about the famous family after confirming that she is dating Kim Kardashian ’s ex-husband Kanye West .

In December, prior to meeting West, 44, the Uncut Gems star, 31, revealed that she has been a long-time fan of the family on an episode of her Spotify podcast Forbidden Fruits .

“I’m going to miss Keeping Up With The Kardashians . I’ve been watching Keeping Up since it first came out in, like, 2007, when watching it was embarrassing,” Fox told her co-host Niki Takesh in an episode titled: “The Happenings, a 2021 Recap”.

Takesh then noted that she and Fox are “OG Kardashian fans,” with the actor adding that the pair are “diehard” fans.

“I, like, wanted them to be my family,” Fox continued. “Love you guys.”

During the conversation, the podcast hosts also claimed that the relationship they had with the reality TV family was less about wanting to be a member of the Kardashian clan and more about a “deeper bond”.

People also noted that Fox has previously modelled Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims.

In a new podcast episode, the actor, who began a relationship with West after meeting him on New Year’s Eve in Miami, which she described in detail in a recent blog post , has since elaborated on her comments and explained that she is a fan of the family but not a “diehard” one.

“Okay, who wasn’t a fan of the Kardashians?” Fox said. “I’m not like diehard, stand in line in the cold, or, like, go to a store opening. I don’t even own one [Kylie Cosmetics] lip kit. Guys, it’s not really that serious.”

The hosts then explained that, after Fox began dating Kardashian’s estranged husband , they had a conversation about whether or not to cut the conversation from the previous podcast episode, but ultimately decided to keep it.

However, Fox did note that she finds it “funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories”.

According to the actor, one conspiracy has focused on a 2019 Paper Magazine photoshoot that she did with Pete Davidson , who is currently dating Kardashian , which she described as “meta”.

“Because now, like, the two most famous people in the world are like… We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean?” Fox said, adding that they are all “artists”.

While discussing her relationship with West, which Fox said began with an “instant connection,” the filmmaker also took the opportunity to address claims that the dates are a PR stunt.

“There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” she said, adding that, “for right now, I’m just living in the moment and I don’t have any expectations” and that there are “no labels”.

The actor also praised her new partner as a “genius” and “a doer,” before noting how special it is to be in his presence.

“It’s honestly just an honour to be in the presence and to be able to witness history happening,” she said. “Even being in the studio with him and Future and listening to the new songs - which by the way are f**king insane - that’s really cool. I love that.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Cosmopolitan

Julia Fox Responds to Speculation That She's in a PR Relationship with Kanye West

Given the fact that they went from "Strangers to Group Dates with Madonna" in approximately 14 days, the world has some questions about Kanye West and Julia Fox. Namely, about whether their whirlwind relationship is a PR stunt to take attention away from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. And Julia herself went ahead and addressed this speculation on the most recent episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruits, via E! News.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kim Wants to ‘Ban’ Kanye From Her House After He Crashed Chicago’s Party—She’s ‘Had Enough’

Things are getting messy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s birthday drama continues to escalate after the rapper, who claimed he wasn’t invited to his daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday bash, proceeded to crash the party and throw one of his own just hours later. Now, his estranged wife is taking matters into her own hands. According to a source who spoke to The Sun on January 17, 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has officially hired a new security team to keep the rapper—who legally goes by Ye now—from “ruining” her relationship with Pete Davidson, who started dating in October...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Uncut Gems
TMZ.com

Kanye West Says Kardashian Kids Raised by Nannies, Cameras in New Song

Kanye West got a lot off his chest in his new song with The Game -- and most of it was aimed at his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian ... not to mention his own kids. The track, "Eazy," dropped early Saturday, and as expected ... Ye laid into Pete Davidson. But that's not even the real takeaway in our minds -- indeed, he says he wants to beat PD's ass, but his main beef seems to be with Kim ... and how he thinks she's raising their brood.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Chris Rock says ‘eccentric’ Kanye West is ‘worth it’ despite the fact he ‘puts you through a lot’

Chris Rock has shared his views on “eccentric” rapper Kanye West.West, who recently changed his name to Ye, has been at the centre of several controversies over the years, but Rock has defended his honour.While speaking to Dana Carvey and David Spade on their podcast Fly on the Wall, Rock was asked if the rapper is “crazy”.Laughing, Rock replied: “He's an eccentric guy, you know? With Kanye I always go, ‘Is he worth it?’ And I’m like, ‘So far!’When asked to clarify if he meant as a friend or a musician, Rock stated: “As an artist. He puts you...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Julia Fox Is Out Here Liking Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Following Date Night With Kanye West

Literally so much is happening in the Kardashian family right now, it’s almost as though someone should give them a reality show in order to keep up with it all. But we’re here to talk about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In case you missed it, Kim is currently in the Bahamas with Pete Davidson, while Kanye appears to be dating actor Julia Fox. Who, in turn, is out here Liking Kim’s photos.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Pete Thinks It’s ‘Hilarious’ Kanye Wants to ‘Beat’ His ‘Ass’ For Dating Kim Before They’re Even Divorced

Jokes on him. Pete Davidson’s response to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s “Eazy” drama shows how unbothered he is by his girlfriend’s estranged husband. Pete and Kanye made headlines on January 14, 2022, when Kanye’s new song, “Eazy,” featuring The Game, leaked and included a lyric about how he wants to “beat” Pete for dating Kim amid their divorce. “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?)” Kanye raps in “Eazy.” A source told Page Six on January 18, 2022, that Pete isn’t threatened by Kanye and finds the lyrics “hilarious.” “Pete thinks it’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

442K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy