JPMorgan Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q4

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported on Friday fourth quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.33 on revenue of $29.26B. Analysts polled by...

PPG Industries Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 Despite Rising Costs

Investing.com - PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG ) reported on Thursday fourth quarter earnings and revenue that beat analysts' forecasts despite ongoing supply disruptions and rising costs. PPG Industries shares lost 3.3% in after-hours trading following the report. PPG Industries announced earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $4.19 billion....
U.S. Bancorp Falls 7.8% on Q4 Earnings Miss

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) declined 7.8% to close at $57.37 on Wednesday after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 results, which lagged both earnings and revenue estimates. The bank reported earnings of $1.07 per share, missing analysts’ expectations of $1.11 per share. Revenues of $5.68 billion came below the consensus...
Regions' (RF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall

RF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents on top-line frailty. Nonetheless, results compare favorably with the prior-year figure of 61 cents. Results were driven by a rise in loan and deposit balances. Also, credit metrics...
Procter&Gamble Earnings inline, Revenue beats In Q2

Investing.com - Procter&Gamble reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that matched analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Procter&Gamble announced earnings per share of $1.66 on revenue of $20.95B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $20.34B. Procter&Gamble shares are down 4.19% from the beginning of...
Discover Revenue Misses in Q4; Shares Fall

Investing.com - Discover reported Wednesday mixed fourth-quarter results as revenue fell short of expectations. Discover shares lost 1.69% in after-hours trade following the report. Discover announced earnings per share of $3.64 on revenue of $2.94 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $2.99 billion. A...
Pinnacle tops Q4 earnings, revenue estimates

Pinnacle Financial Partners has posted revenues of $339.49 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to $304.43 million for the same mark of 2020. According to a release, the Nashville-based banking company reported adjusted earnings increased 56.5 percent year over year, with Pinnacle’s pre-tax and pre-provision revenues up 16.1 percent for the period.
Citizens Financial (CFG) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Loans Up

CFG - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2021 underlying earnings per share of $1.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16. Also, the bottom line rose 21% from the year-ago quarter figure. Benefits from provisions and a rise in loan balances propelled the results. Further, strong credit quality, backed by...
Comerica (CMA) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall

CMA - Free Report) delivered a fourth-quarter 2021 positive earnings surprise of 3.11%. Earnings per share of $1.66 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61. However, bottom line came in lower than the prior-year quarter figure of $3.43. CMA’s results were supported by lower provisions and a robust fee income....
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase share losses lead Dow's nearly 625-point fall

Dragged down by declines for shares of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 621 points lower (-1.7%), as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares have declined $31.12, or 8.2%, while those of JPMorgan Chase are down $7.26 (4.6%), combining for a roughly 253-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Cisco (CSCO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Procter & Gamble (PG) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
State Street Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?

State Street (NYSE: STT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2021 results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. We expect State Street to post mixed results, with earnings surpassing the consensus estimates and revenues missing the mark. The custody banking giant reported better than expected results in the last quarter, with revenues increasing by 7% y-o-y to $3 billion. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y growth in fee income, followed by a 2% y-o-y increase in net interest income (NII). The fee income benefited from an increase in servicing fees and management fees, driven by higher Assets under Management & Custody (AuM/C) and rise in Assets under Management (AuM), respectively. Similarly, growth in NII was driven by improvement in outstanding loan balances and growth in the investment portfolio and deposits, partially offset by lower investment portfolio yields. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter.
BNY Mellon (BK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues & Costs Rise Y/Y

BK - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.04 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line represents a rise of 8.3% from the prior-year quarter. Results were aided by provision benefits and a rise in fee income. Growth in asset balances was another tailwind....
