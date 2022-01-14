ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arent Fox Wins Microsoft Sexual Harassment Audit Work Despite Scant Track Record With the Tech Giant

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArent Fox will conduct an audit and investigation of corporate policy and behavior at Microsoft. The firm has done little work for the tech giant before. D.C. firms are...

Axios

Microsoft to review harassment policies, including Gates allegations

Microsoft said on Thursday that it is launching a review of its policies and practices regarding sexual harassment and gender discrimination, with plans to issue a public report expected this spring. Of note: Microsoft says the report will summarize the results of any investigations of potential sexual harassment by board...
