US athletes competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics could be without their ordinary cellphones after Team USA advised against doing so. A warning was reportedly sent out to Team USA athletes in September and again in December about the risk of using an ordinary cellphone while in Beijing.Instead, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is encouraging its athletes to use so called “burner” phones that will be disposed of following the games.It comes amid concerns about surveillance of athletes who are arriving in China ahead of the Winter Olympics beginning on 4 February. As the Wall...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO