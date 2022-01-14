ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morocco through, Senegal unimpressive again at African Cup

Cover picture for the articleYAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Morocco has qualified for the knockout stages at the African Cup with a 2-0 win over debutant Comoros. Morocco joins...

The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Alexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success

Alexia Putellas has won the 2021 Best Fifa Women’s Player award to complete a double of major individual honours following her victory at the Ballon d’Or last month. The Barcelona captain saw off competition from teammate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to win the award at a ceremony in Zurich on Monday night. She becomes the first Spanish player to win the award after playing a key role in Barcelona’s dominant treble-winning campaign, which saw the club lift the Women’s Champions League as well as the Primera División and Copa de la Reina. “I’m very happy, I’m thrilled,”...
FIFA
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
abc17news.com

Senegal, Guinea advance despite shock results at African Cup

BAFOUSSAM, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal has been held 0-0 by Malawi in another African Cup of Nations shock though the Senegalese still squeezed through to the knockout stages. Zimbabwe provided a double surprise by upsetting Guinea 2-1 in the other Group B game. Despite the loss, Guinea also advanced behind Senegal as those two teams took the automatic qualifying places in the group as expected but not in the manner expected. Malawi still has a good chance of progressing to the knockout stages for the first time as one of the four best third-place teams.
FIFA
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders trusts in medical departments over Covid calls

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has no complaints over recent Covid-19 postponements both in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup as he stated his trust in club medical departments to make the right call.Liverpool travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday to play the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Arsenal a match which should have been the first leg two weeks ago before a coronavirus outbreak within the Reds camp saw it postponed.Since then, Arsenal had Sunday’s north London derby called off due to a shortage of players, a decision which prompted an angry response...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Egypt vs Sudan on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Africa Cup of Nations fixture

Egypt face Sudan with a place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on the line in the final round of fixtures in Group D today. In the other match of the day, Nigeria will look to seal top spot and maintain their 100 percent record against Guinea-Bissau. Egypt and star forward Mohamed Salah come into the match second in the table following defeat to Nigeria and a win over Guinea-Bissau on their last outing. They will have to beat Sudan to be assured of second spot, although they could still qualify as runners-up with a draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Highlights and Goals: Gabon 2-2 Morocco in Africa Cup

Méyé enters and Boupendza comes off for Gabon. Mayi (in), Allevinah (out), Gabon (out) Ounahi and Chakla come out. Saiss and Tarik Tissoudali come in. Hakimi's free kick into the corner to level the game 2-2. 3:30 PM3 hours ago. 81'. Goal Gabon. Aaron-Salem Boupendza's cross to the...
FIFA
vavel.com

Highlights: Malawi 0-0 Senegal in African Cup of Nations 2022

Muyaba's shot, but the ball goes over the side of Mendi's goal. With Aliou Cissé at the helm, Senegal has already arrived at the stadium where tonight they will be looking to make it three points and secure their place in the next phase. 10:33 AM5 hours ago. Complete...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Senegal held and Guinea lose, but both reach Cup of Nations last 16

Bafoussam (Cameroon) (AFP) – Senegal were held 0-0 by minnows Malawi in Bafoussam on Tuesday despite the return of stars Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye, but still won Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations. On an afternoon of surprises, Guinea fell 2-1 to already-eliminated Zimbabwe...
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction: How will Carabao Cup semi-final play out tonight?

Two weeks later than planned, the Emirates Stadium hosts the deciding leg of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final.After this fixture, originally scheduled for 6 January, was postponed, Anfield hosted the first leg last week as Arsenal clung on for a 0-0 draw despite Granit Xhaka’s dismissal.That leaves Mikel Arteta without the midfielder, with the Arsenal manager dealing with a particularly depleted squad having seen a request to postpone the North London Derby granted on Sunday.Liverpool are thus favourites to take on Chelsea in the final, but Arsenal will hope to spring a surprise at home.Here’s everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: International call-ups create ‘difficult situation’

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst acknowledged the “difficult” club versus country issue as he prepares to lose Alfredo Morelos to Colombia. The 25-year-old Gers striker, with four goals in his last six matches, has been included in his national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1 and is set to miss the trip to Celtic on February 2.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Mexico threatens fans with 5-year bans for homophobic chant

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Football Federation says any fan caught screaming a homophobic chant at its matches will face a five-year ban from national team games. Federation President Yon de Luisa says fans buying tickets will have to register their personal information and present a QR code and identification at a stadium entrance. The security presence at national squad matches will also be increased with the goal of ensuring anyone heard making the offensive chant will be expelled and face a ban. Mexico played a September home World Cup qualifier without fans and will have an empty stadium for its next two.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Pep Lijnders confident Liverpool can conquer Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes many were ready to write the Reds’ Carabao Cup hopes off after last week’s goalless draw with Arsenal but he is backing his side to triumph in the semi-final’s second leg on Thursday night.Arsenal played for more than hour with 10 men at Anfield after the early dismissal of Granit Xhaka but nevertheless held Liverpool to a rare blank, and Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope to capitalise on home advantage in the second leg.Lijnders sensed a mood of pessimism around Anfield after the first match, but insisted he had been looking forward to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

