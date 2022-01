Americans are now able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the government. The program will limit the number of tests sent to each residential address to four tests. To order, people only need to provide their name and a residential mailing address — a credit card number will not be required and those ordering tests will not be charged for shipping. People can choose to share their email address and receive status updates on their order.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO