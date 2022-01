I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF in January 2020, which has paid off. The ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post. I had assigned a bullish rating to the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB) in January 2020 when it was hovering at about $48. The call paid off and the ETF’s price has gained about 60% since my post – plus, investors also earned a small TTM dividend yield of 0.55% per year. So, yeah, my prediction worked well.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO