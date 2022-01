Nursing leaders have hit back at Boris Johnson after he announced that Plan B measures across England are to be scrapped.Royal College of Nursing chief executive Pat Cullen said the country cannot rely on vaccines alone and the pressure on health services is “unrelenting”.Meanwhile, some scientists have warned that dropping the restrictions so soon is a risk and could backfire.Ms Cullen said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS “We can’t rely on the vaccine alone when the situation is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO