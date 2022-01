While the space race for humanity began in the mid-1950s, blockchain technology took its first steps outside Earth in February 2018, and now Elon Musk has declared the start of the space race in early June 2021. With the recent news that SpaceX was going to carry some payload funded by Dogecoin, the latter was likely to be the first cryptocurrency to reach the Moon. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter 3 rideshare mission with several small satellites for government and industry customers on January 13th. It lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525GMT)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO