Ransomware existed in small pockets starting in 2013 and was opportunistic, typically affecting one or two devices within an organization. The more popular and destructive types of ransomware appeared as WannaCry in May 2017 and NotPetya in June 2017. Because these variants of ransomware used vulnerabilities in unpatched operating systems to propagate, this kind of ransomware affected entire organizations rather than one or two devices.

