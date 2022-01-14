Dave Chappelle didn't text Bob Saget back and regrets it

Remembering her love. Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since Bob Saget‘s funeral, and she remembered her late husband with a heartfelt tribute. “My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” the 42-year-old shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

