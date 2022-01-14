Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Sidelined by COVID-19

The Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers in a battle of two original six team on Wednesday, 1/19 at Madison Square Garden. Toronto is 24-9-3 for 51 points and is in third place in the Atlantic Division. New York is 25-10-4 for 54 points and is in first place in the Metropolitan Division. The teams have faced each other twice this season (both games in Toronto) with each winning a game. In their last meeting back in November, Morgan Reilly scored both goals for the Maple Leafs as they beat the Rangers 2-1.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO