Maple Leafs' Justin Holl: Sidelined by COVID-19

None of the kids recognized the elderly man when he first entered Raleigh’s Chavis Community Center in November 1999. A hockey player? He didn’t look like a hockey player. Certainly not like the hockey players the kids might have seen with the Carolina Hurricanes — or on TV.
Alright, Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it is that time of year again. The time of year when the Toronto Maple Leafs are linked to every available player on the trade market. We all know that Toronto could use an upgrade or two, but can they afford it?. It is true...
The Toronto Maple Leafs play the New York Rangers in a battle of two original six team on Wednesday, 1/19 at Madison Square Garden. Toronto is 24-9-3 for 51 points and is in third place in the Atlantic Division. New York is 25-10-4 for 54 points and is in first place in the Metropolitan Division. The teams have faced each other twice this season (both games in Toronto) with each winning a game. In their last meeting back in November, Morgan Reilly scored both goals for the Maple Leafs as they beat the Rangers 2-1.
DENVER (AP) — A disputed goal, a questionable hit, and a thrilling finish — the Wild-Avalanche rivalry is still going strong after 19 years. Colorado goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots in relief of injured Darcy Kuemper and three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday for its 14th straight […]
In an original six contest tonight, the New York Rangers took on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their third and final matchup this season. The Rangers started off the night with a nice gesture as the team came out for warmups wearing Teddy Balkind’s name and the no. 5 on the back of their jerseys to honor the young high school hockey player who tragically passed away in a game earlier this month.
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is dealing with a concussion, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday, according to TSN's Mark Masters. Muzzin suffered the injury on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues following a big hit by Klim Kostin. The veteran rearguard won't travel with the team to New...
Comments / 0