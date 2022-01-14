ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: Returns to taxi squad

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Senators reassigned Bernard-Docker to the taxi...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Returned to taxi squad

Hammond was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday. Look for Hammond to return to the active roster prior to Friday's clash with Chicago if Cam Talbot (lower body) remains unavailable. Hammond hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Taxi Squad Shuffle: 01/18/22

It was a busy Monday in the NHL and things aren’t slowing down as the league plows ahead with their soon-to-be condensed schedule. Eight games are on the docket, including the red-hot Florida Panthers taking on the stingy Calgary Flames. The Panthers have averaged more than six goals per game over their last eight but will take on a Calgary Flames team that has allowed just 87 on the season, the fewest in the Western Conference. As they and others prepare for action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league and taxi squad shuffling right here.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Lukas Dostal: Placed on taxi squad

Dostal was sent to the taxi squad from the active roster Monday, per CBS Sports. Dostal has looked impressive at the NHL level so far, posting a .929 save percentage through three career appearances. He could be the starter for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche if John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz are still in COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jiri Patera: Added to taxi squad

Patera was promoted from AHL Henderson to the taxi squad Monday, according to CBS Sports. Patera owns a .914 save percentage through four games with AHL Henderson this season. He's not yet seen any NHL action.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Maxim Mamin: Placed on taxi squad

Mamin was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, per CBS Sports. Mamin has averaged 12:33 of ice time with seven points through 20 NHL games this season. He could be back with the big club for Tuesday's tilt in Calgary.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Radim Zohorna: Sent to taxi squad

Zohorna was reassigned from the active roster to the taxi squad Monday. Zohorna has averaged 11:33 of ice time and scored two points in four games with Pittsburgh this season. The 25-year-old winger could be back on the active roster if any more regular forwards suffer injuries.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy