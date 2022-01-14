ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. consumer sentiment falls close to 10-year low on inflation and omicron worries

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02q1PZ_0dlzKGia00
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 20, 2021, people walk by stores offering sales at a shopping mall in Santa Anita, California. - As the Omicron variant began spreading, US consumers dialed back spending at a range of retail outlets during the December holiday shopping season, according to government data released on January 14, 2022. Retail sales fell 1.9 percent in the final month of the year, the Commerce Department said, against analysts' expectations for them to be flat for the month. And November's slight sales growth was revised even lower. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) By frederic j. brown/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
ECONOMIC REPORT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05P7sB_0dlzKGia00

The numbers: A survey of American consumer sentiment fell to 68.8 in January from 70.6 in the prior month owing to fresh worries about the coronavirus omicron variant and high inflation, signaling another rough patch for the economy.

The latest reading in the University of Michigan sentiment index was the second lowest in the past decade. The index had fallen to 67.4 in November during the tail end of the delta wave of coronavirus cases.

“While the Delta and Omicron variants certainly contributed to this downward shift, the decline was also due to an escalating inflation rate,” said Richard Curtin, chief economist of the survey.

Big picture: The U.S. economy has partly been sidetracked by the delta and then omicron strains of the coronavirus.

The highest inflation in almost 40 years is another big problem. Businesses can’t keep up with strong demand because of persistent supply and labor shortages.

Economists predict the U.S. will bounce back quickly if the coronavirus surge fades soon and supply chain bottlenecks begin to ease. U.S. households are still flush with savings and jobs are plentiful.

But if high inflation doesn’t ease soon, they say, it could spur a pullback in consumer spending and dent the economy.

Key details: Three-quarters of the people survey ranked inflation as the economy’s biggest problem.

The decline in sentiment was most acute among households earning less than $100,000 a year. They are the ones most hurt by high inflation.

Higher-income earners were more optimistic.

More broadly, confidence in the government fell to an eight-year low. That suggests lots of dissatisfaction with how Washington is responding to high inflation and virus.

Looking ahead: “Consumers remained more concerned about surging inflation, which is likely to prove a longer lasting worry,” said senior U.S. economist Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics.

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 (SPX) fell in Friday trades. Stocks have been up and down the past week.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest […]
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Yellen says she expects inflation to ease this year if U.S. controls pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she expects inflation to "diminish over the course of the year" if the U.S. is successful in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on CNBC, Yellen said she hopes inflation would get back to around 2% by the end of the year. The treasury chief said the Biden administration is "doing all the things that we can to deal with supply chain issues that are pushing prices up" and said inflation rose more than most economists, including herself, expected.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Consumer Sentiment#Omicron#The Commerce Department#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility.  - 'Direct consequence' - The pandemic inflation wave is not unique to the United States, but other major economies have seen more modest price increases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy