U.S. business inventories climb 1.3% in November

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she expects inflation to "diminish over the course of the year" if the U.S. is successful in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on CNBC, Yellen said she hopes inflation would get back to around 2% by the end of the year. The treasury chief said the Biden administration is "doing all the things that we can to deal with supply chain issues that are pushing prices up" and said inflation rose more than most economists, including herself, expected.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO