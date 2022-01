Road closed Photo Credit: Pixabay/Clker-Free-Vector-Images

A serious crash has shut down a stretch of the Taconic Parkway.

The closure on Friday, Jan. 14 was reported around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County southbound at Exit 31 (Route 301) in Kent.

Traffic is being diverted onto Exit 31.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

