Should the Broncos make an offer for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey?

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
After back-to-back injured-riddled seasons, Christian McCaffrey’s future with the Carolina Panthers might be in doubt.

The Panthers are willing to “listen to offers” for the 25-year-old running back, according to The Athletic‘s Joseph Person (via Panthers Wire).

McCaffrey is one of the NFL’s best backs when healthy, but he has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, and he’s due $44 million over the next four years. That salary combined with the picks it would take to acquire him might scare away potential suitors from the RB.

Christian is the son of former Denver Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who won three Super Bowls during his career. The younger McCaffrey played high school football at Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch before going on to have a standout career at Stanford.

The Broncos considered trading up for McCaffrey in the 2017 NFL draft, but they ultimately decided to stay put at No. 20 and picked offensive tackle Garett Bolles. Carolina picked McCaffrey at No. 8.

Melvin Gordon is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason and if Denver does not re-sign him, the team will likely bring in another running back to share the backfield with Javonte Williams in 2022.

McCaffrey would be an excellent addition to the Broncos’ offense, but the cost to acquire him and pay him presumably makes Denver an unlikely trade partner for the Panthers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
