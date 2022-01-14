Ghana angered by late Gabon equalizer, game ends in melee

Mikel Arteta has defended Arsenal’s decision to successfully apply for Sunday’s Premier League match with Tottenham to be postponed and insisted they made the request for all the right reasons.The Spaniard revealed the Gunners still have “issues” but is hopeful they will be able to host Liverpool on Thursday in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at the Emirates.Arsenal’s decision to get the north London derby postponed was met with anger by rivals Tottenham, who expressed their surprise at the fixture being rearranged.Martin Odegaard was the only known Covid-19 case in the Gunners squad but they were without a plethora...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO