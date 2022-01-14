ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New trailer for 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' out now: Watch here

GMA
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cklmt_0dlzFyeT00

The official trailer for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is finally here!

The preview of the highly anticipated Disney+ series, premiering Feb. 23, debuted on Friday.

MORE: Disney will bring back 'The Proud Family' with members of original voice cast

In the nearly two-minute trailer, fans are reintroduced to cast members from the original series, with Kyla Pratt reprising her role as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama and more.

Penny is now 14 years old and her protective father is shown struggling to let his daughter embrace her teenage years.

New cast members include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Asante Blackk as Kareem and more.

A slew of notable guest stars are also set to appear. The long list of names includes Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen and many more.

MORE: Keke Palmer to voice new character on 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'

Episodes of the series will be released Wednesdays on Disney+ .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
justjaredjr.com

Jabari Banks Starts a New Life In 'Bel-Air' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined series Bel-Air has finally been revealed!. Peacock debuted the trailer for the new dramatic reimagining on Monday morning (January 10). The series is executive produced by Fresh Prince star Will Smith and is based on the viral trailer from Morgan...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Tommy Davidson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Lizzo
Person
Asante Blackk
Person
Normani
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Paula Jai Parker
Person
Kyla Pratt
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Keke Palmer
6abc

Watch the new trailer for Freeform series 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES -- It's hard to be a person. That's the takeaway from the new trailer for "Single Drunk Female," premiering later this month on Freeform. Watch the trailer in the player above. Here's the show's official description from Freeform: "After a public flame-out at a New York media company,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Announces Disney+ Release Date

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder got a release date for Disney+. Previously, the creative team hinted at a February release, but now fans know that the 23rd will be the big day on the streaming platform. People had been awaiting this shows return since the moment the original went off the air. Now, the 2001 hit will delight an entire new generation of fans. In the clip that Disney+ put out to celebrate, you get a good feel for the family dynamic. Sugar Mama, Penny, Oscar, Trudy, the twins and the entire cast of characters are well established at this point.
TV SERIES
thekoalition.com

Disney+ Sets February 23rd as The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Premiere Date, Debuts Official Trailer

Disney+ announced today the February 23 premiere date for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the highly-anticipated revival of the groundbreaking Disney Channel series, The Proud Family. Featuring an all-star celebrity cast, new episodes will debut Wednesdays on the streaming platform. Along with the premiere date, Disney+ revealed the official series trailer during this morning’s Television Critics Association virtual press tour.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Proud#Penny Proud#The Proud Family#Instagram
tvinsider.com

‘The Proud Family’ Revival ‘Louder and Prouder’ Gets Premiere Date — Watch the Trailer (VIDEO)

Twenty years after The Proud Family were first introduced on Disney Channel, the beloved animated family will grace the small screen again in the Disney+ revival, premiering February 23. Louder and Prouder picks up where the original left off with Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) officially becoming a teenager, much to her dad Oscar’s (Tommy Davidson) displeasure.
MOVIES
Vulture

Proud Family

No televisual entity has ever been more powerful than the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, when you could watch Kim Possible, That’s So Raven, and The Proud Family in one sitting. And Disney+ is making huge strides toward recapturing that absolute powerhouse era with the trailer for its Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series will feature guest voice-overs from stars such as Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish, and Cedric the Entertainer. The original voice cast is back, and based on this first look, they’ve recaptured the spirit of the original. Oscar is still embarrassing Penny at every turn with Bugs Bunny–level gags, Suga Mama’s B-plots will careen further into the absurd, and Wizard Kelly still runs this town. There are also all kinds of 2022 updates: Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto voice a married couple, Penny’s got high-waisted jeans, and Bobby’s had a makeover that pulls him out of the ’70s. The series premieres February 23.
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Jackass Forever’

Ahead of the Feb. 4 release of Jackass Forever, Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for the fourth entry in the Jackass movie franchise. Jackass Forever stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, as well as newcomers Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach “Zackass” Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, and Jasper Dolphin of Odd Future fame.
MOVIES
iheart.com

WATCH: The New Trailer For The Dramatic Reimaging Of "Fresh Prince"

Peacock released the trailer for Will Smith's reimagined dramatic take on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that will be streaming on the network in February. Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air reimagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Middletown Press

Apple TV Releases Trailer for ‘Severance’; Disney Plus ‘The Proud Family’ Revival (TV News Roundup)

From writer and creator Dan Erickson, “Severance” follows Mark Scout (Adam Scott), who leads a team at Lumon Industries — where employees have undergone a “severance procedure,” which surgically divides their memories between work and personal lives. Throughout the course of the series, the mysterious and chilling “work-life balance” experiment is called into question as Mark is forced to confront reality.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

'This Is Us,' 'black-ish' salutes set for Paley TV festival

“This Is Us,” “black-ish” and “Better Call Saul” are among the shows to be saluted at the Paley Center for Media’s annual TV festival, returning to live events after two years of pandemic-caused virtual editions.The trio of shows, all set to end this year, will be among 13 others whose casts and creators will be showcased at the 39th annual PaleyFest LA, running from April 2-10 in Los Angeles A total of 10 events are planned.“We are so excited to be returning in person to the Dolby Theatre " said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO of the...
TV & VIDEOS
GMA

GMA

32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy