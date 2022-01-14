New trailer for 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' out now: Watch here

The official trailer for "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is finally here!

The preview of the highly anticipated Disney+ series, premiering Feb. 23, debuted on Friday.

In the nearly two-minute trailer, fans are reintroduced to cast members from the original series, with Kyla Pratt reprising her role as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama and more.

Penny is now 14 years old and her protective father is shown struggling to let his daughter embrace her teenage years.

New cast members include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, rapper Artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, Asante Blackk as Kareem and more.

A slew of notable guest stars are also set to appear. The long list of names includes Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen and many more.

Episodes of the series will be released Wednesdays on Disney+ .