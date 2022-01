Swedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive synth tones thereafter. “What I need is the right kind of hue,” the vocals let out just prior to an especially entrancing build, where the percussive elements and gyrating synth-bass converge for a strong melodic pull. A hypnotic guitar fluttering adds enjoyably thereafter, adding further textural depth to the verses. “What I need is the right kind of light,” marks a murky, industrial section that presents an intriguingly successful atmospheric shift. Full of tonal variety while retaining a hooky melodic pull, “right kind of light” is a stirring track from thousands of others.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO