Music

Alien Dami – “Exodus”

obscuresound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blissfully soulful track with hypnotic electronic elements, “Exodus” is a new track from Alien Dami, the project of London-based artist Dami Banire. Opening up the newly released Xavier’s vision EP, “Exodus” makes a strong initial impression with the hazy synths and yearning vocals, playing...

www.obscuresound.com

Time Out Global

Shakespeare Aliens

It’s not such a crazy idea, Shakespeare penning James Cameron’s 1986 film Aliens. He was, after all, the ultimate populist, the kind of dramatist who would have been attracted to the epic themes, intense stakes and larger than life characters that made the sequel to Ridley Scott’s Alien an inestimable cultural classic. Even the idea of sequels themselves wouldn’t have put him off; he churned out The Merry Wives of Windsor just so he could reuse Falstaff, the character he killed off in the Henriad.
MOVIES
obscuresound.com

Elmorea – “engi”

The new EP from London-based artist , Meld crafts idiosyncratic soundscapes with its instrumental electronic sounds. Inspired by the likes of Tim Hecker and Fennesz, the project explores a variety of textures, both warm and chilling, throughout the EP, described by the artist as “a dialogue between fidgeting unease and calm acceptance.”
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Xena Glas – “Mouth”

Body, the EP out today from Brooklyn-based artist Xena Glas, mesmerizes with its gorgeous intertwining of folk and experimental electronica. EP track “Mouth” is beautifully indicative of this sweeping aesthetic. Ruminating acoustics are joined gently by piano trickles and a slight string-laden undercurrent, as the vocals emerge initially with a wordless, ethereal quality. The vocals assume a more soaring quality as the track progresses; the lush guitar, strings, and piano intertwine amidst bird-chirping in the second half, resulting in an atmospherically blissful production.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

thousands of others – “right kind of light”

Swedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive synth tones thereafter. “What I need is the right kind of hue,” the vocals let out just prior to an especially entrancing build, where the percussive elements and gyrating synth-bass converge for a strong melodic pull. A hypnotic guitar fluttering adds enjoyably thereafter, adding further textural depth to the verses. “What I need is the right kind of light,” marks a murky, industrial section that presents an intriguingly successful atmospheric shift. Full of tonal variety while retaining a hooky melodic pull, “right kind of light” is a stirring track from thousands of others.
MUSIC
Frank Ocean
obscuresound.com

Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

A track out today from Pierce Alexander, “Make It Up To You” shows captivating melodic flourishes amidst lyrics about “trying to make a one-sided relationship work.” The string-laden majesty during the “won’t you make it up to me?” chorus endears, meshing chamber-pop sensibilities with a folk-laden intimacy. The vocals project a captivating lushness, with upticks in intensity throughout, such as the push of strings around the two-minute mark. The “I miss waking up to you,” ensuing lyrics play emotively, charming with their sincerity amidst the pleasant folk-pop production.
CHARLESTON, SC
obscuresound.com

Finch Faux – “Humbly Hollow”

“Humbly Hollow” is a new track from Melbourne-based artist Finch Faux, representing their fourth single release. While lyrically exploring “themes of identity and facade,” the track shows a strong atmospheric pull with electro-pop and trip-hop influence. Pulsing, icy keys accompany haunting vocals to start. “I tried to tell you, baby, that this side of me is just no good,” rises with climatic fervor, the buzzing synths and eventual percussive click-clacking enveloping thereafter, reminiscent of Wye Oak. The suave verses and “just no good,” escalation plays seamlessly into each other, as does the synth-forward bridge past the two-minute turn. Stylish and melodic, “Humbly Hollow” is a definitive success from Finch Faux.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Strange Souvenirs – “Beaches”

A new track from Berlin-based band Strange Souvenirs, “Beaches” exudes a contemplative charm with its chilled-out vocals, jangly guitar twinkles, and calmly pulsing rhythm section. Lyrically, there’s a yearning for newness in the face of despair — “teach me some new chords to strum, 2021,” — while also acknowledging being swept up in the waves of nostalgic yearning. The closing refrain — “and leave this town,” — presents a more forward-looking appeal, as the hypnotic guitar jangles and vocals fade. While structural variation is minimal, the track’s relatable lyrical yearning and mesmerizing guitar jangles makes for a perpetually engrossing result.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Ehmed Nauman – “To Know You”

The first track to be released from the upcoming album Caught in the Lights, “To Know You” is an evolving rocker from Chicago-based artist Ehmed Nauman, also featuring trumpet work from Sam Larsen. Understated guitars, in a paced-up punk vein, embrace lush vocals to start. “Come on,” the vocals let out just prior to the one-minute mark, as an additional layer of guitar distortion emerges alongside crisper vocal prominence. The guitar work in the section reminds fondly of The Wrens’ tendency for climatic rises, on this track bursting with shimmering brass-accompanied fervor. “To Know You” captivates in its growth from understated guitar tones into a myriad of captivating melodic layers.
CHICAGO, IL
obscuresound.com

es.cher – “mark”

A gorgeous track with soulful electronic sampling and lush vocal allure, “mark” comes via UK producer es.cher. The track implements various vocal recordings from R&B singer Choruses from the Rock; es.cher chopped up the samples and raised the pitch, attuning the melodic cohesion within a soultronica and garage-beat aesthetic. The angelic, stutter-y vocals consume amidst hypnotic rhythms and effervescent synth-led flutters. Exuding a warm and fuzzy melodic character, “mark” is extraordinarily easy to get lost within and put on repeat; its soundscape and ethereal mixing makes for an addictive listening experience.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Jay Blanes – “Miserable”

Flashing both perky pop infectiousness and piano-laden dramatics, “Miserable” is a versatile new track from London-based artist Jay Blanes. The dazzling central hook, with its enthusiastic vocal lead and synth flourishes, reminds fondly of The 1975. The pulsing synth-laden effervescence in the background plays especially well, exuding a nostalgic sound effect reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog running through gold rings. “Miserable” rides on emotive lyrical yearning, amidst a shimmering pop-forward infection that induces replays. The track showcases Blane’s pop songwriting savvy and enjoyably expressive vocal lead, cohesively navigating throughout a polished production.
MUSIC
obscuresound.com

Golden Plates – “Nobody Like You”

San Diego-based band Golden Plates show a dark vein of rock with post-punk influence on their new track “Nobody Like You,” oozing with mood. Eerie synth tones drive into snarling guitars and a vigorous rhythmic push, the otherworldly vocals asking “how could you ever love me?” The percussion falls back slightly — “I’ve never been one to give up the ghost, I’ll sing my songs to you from coast to coast,” — and enters seamlessly into the next series of verses. The bass and drums correspond with rhythmic entrancement as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in an atmospheric guitar emphasis reminiscent of The Chameleons UK’s nocturnal spirit. “Nobody Like You” is a consuming effort from Golden Plates, who will certainly appeal to those seeking a darker-tinted vein of rock and post-punk with both melodic and atmospheric appeal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
obscuresound.com

The Glass Pavilion – “Signs & Wonders”

Presenting a gentle yet emotive instrumental rock sound, When the Blazing Sun is Gone is a new album from Leeds-based artist The Glass Pavilion. The tracks have a tendency to unfold serenely and patiently, expanding into memorable textures and progressions, evident structurally on “Charlotte (Aurora)” and “Winter Gardens.” “Signs & Wonders” opens with more vigor; the lush guitars evolve steadily into an impactful rock fervency past the 40-second mark, the guitar textures and symphonic electronic layers converging enjoyably throughout.
MUSIC
Slate

How the Alien Languages in Foundation Were Created

This week, host Isaac Butler talks to Fionnuala Murphy, an actor and linguist who invented multiple alien languages for the Apple TV Plus series Foundation. In the interview, Fionnuala explains how she landed the job, which was her first foray into language creation. Then she breaks down the process of designing the languages based on information she could gather from the scripts and conversations with the Foundation team.
TV & VIDEOS
obscuresound.com

JANA & JORGE – “Time Goes Fast”

“Time Goes Fast” is a soaring success from JANA & JORGE, emphasizing the duo’s lovely blend of rock, pop, soul, and jazz. The introduction finds breezy acoustics joining Ashley Jana’s resonating vocals, casting a riveting spell with the rise past the one-minute mark. “I’ll be here, I will wait,” her majestic vocals conclude. The final two minutes present a spontaneous allure; wordless backing vocal effects intermingle with playful guitars and prancing woodwinds for an effervescent pull. “Time Goes Fast” showcases stellar production and songwriting from this talented duo.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES

