How to Cuff Your Jeans

In 2021, boot brands — namely Blundstone and Clarks — proved designers don't need to sacrifice style and quality for sustainability. No longer should footwear made from vegan materials be consider lesser alternatives to those made from traditional leathers. Truthfully, most biomaterials — leathers made from mushrooms, corn or cactus, for example — are indistinguishable from the real thing. They wear, feel and look the same. But, it seemed, at least for a period, while brands worked to prove vegan versions of their titular products were worthwhile, there weren't a ton of exciting vegan shoes available. Spanish footwear brand Saye, fresh off converting from a semi-vegan brand to being wholly animal-free, is working to change that.
