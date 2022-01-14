The Glass Pavilion – “Signs & Wonders”

Evolving from vibrant acoustics into synth-laden pop magic with a funky disco-tinged bass line, “Last June” is a catching track from San Francisco-based singer/songwriter Josh Long. “Back to last June, when this was new,” Long remarks before the expressive chorus, where the vocals ascend in pitch alongside perky synths and the bouncy bass line. “Jump in my rocket ship,” the following verse nudges, developing from bass-fronted minimalism into an assortment of delectable synths and hooky charisma. The “I know, you know,” hook fully succeeds, reminding of MGMT. The twangy guitar addition injects a fun rock-friendly flair into the second half, driving to a satiating conclusion.
