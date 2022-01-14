ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Glass Pavilion – "Signs & Wonders"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresenting a gentle yet emotive instrumental rock sound, When the Blazing Sun is Gone is a new album from Leeds-based artist The Glass Pavilion. The tracks have a tendency to unfold serenely and patiently, expanding into...

Xena Glas – “Mouth”

Body, the EP out today from Brooklyn-based artist Xena Glas, mesmerizes with its gorgeous intertwining of folk and experimental electronica. EP track “Mouth” is beautifully indicative of this sweeping aesthetic. Ruminating acoustics are joined gently by piano trickles and a slight string-laden undercurrent, as the vocals emerge initially with a wordless, ethereal quality. The vocals assume a more soaring quality as the track progresses; the lush guitar, strings, and piano intertwine amidst bird-chirping in the second half, resulting in an atmospherically blissful production.
Elmorea – “engi”

The new EP from London-based artist , Meld crafts idiosyncratic soundscapes with its instrumental electronic sounds. Inspired by the likes of Tim Hecker and Fennesz, the project explores a variety of textures, both warm and chilling, throughout the EP, described by the artist as “a dialogue between fidgeting unease and calm acceptance.”
thousands of others – “right kind of light”

Swedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive synth tones thereafter. “What I need is the right kind of hue,” the vocals let out just prior to an especially entrancing build, where the percussive elements and gyrating synth-bass converge for a strong melodic pull. A hypnotic guitar fluttering adds enjoyably thereafter, adding further textural depth to the verses. “What I need is the right kind of light,” marks a murky, industrial section that presents an intriguingly successful atmospheric shift. Full of tonal variety while retaining a hooky melodic pull, “right kind of light” is a stirring track from thousands of others.
Spencer Elliott – “Torque”

West Virginia-based artist Spencer Elliott showcases his captivating instrumental rock sound throughout the track “Torque,” released today. Also featuring bassist Sean Sydnor and drummer Chris Hudson alongside Elliott’s prog-influenced guitar mastery, “Torque” intrigues with its initial developments. Serene guitar fluttering provides an accessibly light introduction, with the drums and bass incorporating with seamless precision. The track is in full gear by the one-minute mark, especially standing out as Sydnor’s bass work envelops around 02:30 and into the rise shortly thereafter. “Torque” is a stirring success showcasing the musicianship of all musicians involved, crafting a memorable instrumental rock sound.
Carli Brill – “Hey Little Girl”

“Hey Little Girl” is a retro-pop success from Carli Brill, a singer/songwriter born and raised in Southern California. The chilly pulsing keys lend a fun Beach Boys-esque charm, the suave verses growing gradually with vigor into the delectable “laugh if you’ve done it all wrong,” hook. This particular hook, and the successful retro-minded pop aesthetic in general, compares favorably to Camera Obscura. Serenely melodic vocals, surfy guitars, and throwback guitar twangs combine for a hooky, addictive sound throughout “Hey Little Girl.”
Josh Long – “Last June”

Evolving from vibrant acoustics into synth-laden pop magic with a funky disco-tinged bass line, “Last June” is a catching track from San Francisco-based singer/songwriter Josh Long. “Back to last June, when this was new,” Long remarks before the expressive chorus, where the vocals ascend in pitch alongside perky synths and the bouncy bass line. “Jump in my rocket ship,” the following verse nudges, developing from bass-fronted minimalism into an assortment of delectable synths and hooky charisma. The “I know, you know,” hook fully succeeds, reminding of MGMT. The twangy guitar addition injects a fun rock-friendly flair into the second half, driving to a satiating conclusion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
JANA & JORGE – “Time Goes Fast”

“Time Goes Fast” is a soaring success from JANA & JORGE, emphasizing the duo’s lovely blend of rock, pop, soul, and jazz. The introduction finds breezy acoustics joining Ashley Jana’s resonating vocals, casting a riveting spell with the rise past the one-minute mark. “I’ll be here, I will wait,” her majestic vocals conclude. The final two minutes present a spontaneous allure; wordless backing vocal effects intermingle with playful guitars and prancing woodwinds for an effervescent pull. “Time Goes Fast” showcases stellar production and songwriting from this talented duo.
Oracle Sisters – “Captain America”

Conjuring a timeless sound with swaying piano and lush vocal entrancement, “Captain America” is a new track from Paris-based band Oracle Sisters. The opening lyrics craft visions of setting sunsets and rusty desert towns, aptly accompanied by the natural, resonating piano-driven production. The “cold wind,” line drives into a descending melodic progression that reminds fondly of Richard Swift. The twangy guitar additions past the three-minute mark play with a serenely consuming quality, as does the closing vocal refrain amidst perkier piano shimmers and elongated guitar expressions. “Captain America” would stand out in 1972 or 2022 alike; it’s an excellent track from Oracle Sisters.
Strange Souvenirs – “Beaches”

A new track from Berlin-based band Strange Souvenirs, “Beaches” exudes a contemplative charm with its chilled-out vocals, jangly guitar twinkles, and calmly pulsing rhythm section. Lyrically, there’s a yearning for newness in the face of despair — “teach me some new chords to strum, 2021,” — while also acknowledging being swept up in the waves of nostalgic yearning. The closing refrain — “and leave this town,” — presents a more forward-looking appeal, as the hypnotic guitar jangles and vocals fade. While structural variation is minimal, the track’s relatable lyrical yearning and mesmerizing guitar jangles makes for a perpetually engrossing result.
Darksoft – “Icebreaker”

Presenting a rock sound that consumes with hazy lushness, Darksoft entrances throughout his new full-length, Cryo. Opening the release with textural intrigue is the track “Icebreaker.” Jangly guitars and soft vocals exude a hypnotic allure, the distorted guitar lingering around the 40-second mark inviting the rhythm section inward. Brassy backing bursts complement the vocals enjoyably thereafter, continuing the layered, jangly guitar backbone and hypnotizing vocal endearment. “Icebreaker” exudes considerable atmosphere while also touting a jangly rock infection. Other efforts on Cryo succeed similarly in their tonal ranges, from jangly understated charm into dark alt-rock, also nicely evident on the track “Arctic Archive.”
Golden Plates – “Nobody Like You”

San Diego-based band Golden Plates show a dark vein of rock with post-punk influence on their new track “Nobody Like You,” oozing with mood. Eerie synth tones drive into snarling guitars and a vigorous rhythmic push, the otherworldly vocals asking “how could you ever love me?” The percussion falls back slightly — “I’ve never been one to give up the ghost, I’ll sing my songs to you from coast to coast,” — and enters seamlessly into the next series of verses. The bass and drums correspond with rhythmic entrancement as the two-minute mark approaches, culminating in an atmospheric guitar emphasis reminiscent of The Chameleons UK’s nocturnal spirit. “Nobody Like You” is a consuming effort from Golden Plates, who will certainly appeal to those seeking a darker-tinted vein of rock and post-punk with both melodic and atmospheric appeal.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Jay Blanes – “Miserable”

Flashing both perky pop infectiousness and piano-laden dramatics, “Miserable” is a versatile new track from London-based artist Jay Blanes. The dazzling central hook, with its enthusiastic vocal lead and synth flourishes, reminds fondly of The 1975. The pulsing synth-laden effervescence in the background plays especially well, exuding a nostalgic sound effect reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog running through gold rings. “Miserable” rides on emotive lyrical yearning, amidst a shimmering pop-forward infection that induces replays. The track showcases Blane’s pop songwriting savvy and enjoyably expressive vocal lead, cohesively navigating throughout a polished production.
Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

A track out today from Pierce Alexander, “Make It Up To You” shows captivating melodic flourishes amidst lyrics about “trying to make a one-sided relationship work.” The string-laden majesty during the “won’t you make it up to me?” chorus endears, meshing chamber-pop sensibilities with a folk-laden intimacy. The vocals project a captivating lushness, with upticks in intensity throughout, such as the push of strings around the two-minute mark. The “I miss waking up to you,” ensuing lyrics play emotively, charming with their sincerity amidst the pleasant folk-pop production.
CHARLESTON, SC
Class Vee – “Where Do We Stand”

A dazzling pop track from Tampa-based artist Class Vee, “Where Do We Stand” impresses with its fervent vocal hooks and pulsing synth-forward production. Atmospheric synth pads and a subtle arp craft a nocturnal soundscape; the lead vocals enthrall with a climatic escalation, leading to a wholly replay-inducing hook in the title-referencing refrain. The “going through the motions,” rise is especially catching, as the synths and vocal intensity rise. The final “where do we stand?” reprise packs a strong punch, the hook cementing itself at this point in my memory. Fans of hooky pop with strong vocals and nocturnal soundscapes should certainly seek out Class Vee’s “Where Do We Stand.”
