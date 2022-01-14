ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thousands of others – “right kind of light”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive...

obscuresound.com

The Glass Pavilion – “Signs & Wonders”

Presenting a gentle yet emotive instrumental rock sound, When the Blazing Sun is Gone is a new album from Leeds-based artist The Glass Pavilion. The tracks have a tendency to unfold serenely and patiently, expanding into memorable textures and progressions, evident structurally on “Charlotte (Aurora)” and “Winter Gardens.” “Signs & Wonders” opens with more vigor; the lush guitars evolve steadily into an impactful rock fervency past the 40-second mark, the guitar textures and symphonic electronic layers converging enjoyably throughout.
obscuresound.com

Alien Dami – “Exodus”

A blissfully soulful track with hypnotic electronic elements, “Exodus” is a new track from Alien Dami, the project of London-based artist Dami Banire. Opening up the newly released Xavier’s vision EP, “Exodus” makes a strong initial impression with the hazy synths and yearning vocals, playing like a more laid-back Frank Ocean.
obscuresound.com

Xena Glas – “Mouth”

Body, the EP out today from Brooklyn-based artist Xena Glas, mesmerizes with its gorgeous intertwining of folk and experimental electronica. EP track “Mouth” is beautifully indicative of this sweeping aesthetic. Ruminating acoustics are joined gently by piano trickles and a slight string-laden undercurrent, as the vocals emerge initially with a wordless, ethereal quality. The vocals assume a more soaring quality as the track progresses; the lush guitar, strings, and piano intertwine amidst bird-chirping in the second half, resulting in an atmospherically blissful production.
obscuresound.com

Finch Faux – “Humbly Hollow”

“Humbly Hollow” is a new track from Melbourne-based artist Finch Faux, representing their fourth single release. While lyrically exploring “themes of identity and facade,” the track shows a strong atmospheric pull with electro-pop and trip-hop influence. Pulsing, icy keys accompany haunting vocals to start. “I tried to tell you, baby, that this side of me is just no good,” rises with climatic fervor, the buzzing synths and eventual percussive click-clacking enveloping thereafter, reminiscent of Wye Oak. The suave verses and “just no good,” escalation plays seamlessly into each other, as does the synth-forward bridge past the two-minute turn. Stylish and melodic, “Humbly Hollow” is a definitive success from Finch Faux.
obscuresound.com

Carli Brill – “Hey Little Girl”

“Hey Little Girl” is a retro-pop success from Carli Brill, a singer/songwriter born and raised in Southern California. The chilly pulsing keys lend a fun Beach Boys-esque charm, the suave verses growing gradually with vigor into the delectable “laugh if you’ve done it all wrong,” hook. This particular hook, and the successful retro-minded pop aesthetic in general, compares favorably to Camera Obscura. Serenely melodic vocals, surfy guitars, and throwback guitar twangs combine for a hooky, addictive sound throughout “Hey Little Girl.”
obscuresound.com

JANA & JORGE – “Time Goes Fast”

“Time Goes Fast” is a soaring success from JANA & JORGE, emphasizing the duo’s lovely blend of rock, pop, soul, and jazz. The introduction finds breezy acoustics joining Ashley Jana’s resonating vocals, casting a riveting spell with the rise past the one-minute mark. “I’ll be here, I will wait,” her majestic vocals conclude. The final two minutes present a spontaneous allure; wordless backing vocal effects intermingle with playful guitars and prancing woodwinds for an effervescent pull. “Time Goes Fast” showcases stellar production and songwriting from this talented duo.
obscuresound.com

Josh Long – “Last June”

Evolving from vibrant acoustics into synth-laden pop magic with a funky disco-tinged bass line, “Last June” is a catching track from San Francisco-based singer/songwriter Josh Long. “Back to last June, when this was new,” Long remarks before the expressive chorus, where the vocals ascend in pitch alongside perky synths and the bouncy bass line. “Jump in my rocket ship,” the following verse nudges, developing from bass-fronted minimalism into an assortment of delectable synths and hooky charisma. The “I know, you know,” hook fully succeeds, reminding of MGMT. The twangy guitar addition injects a fun rock-friendly flair into the second half, driving to a satiating conclusion.
obscuresound.com

Oracle Sisters – “Captain America”

Conjuring a timeless sound with swaying piano and lush vocal entrancement, “Captain America” is a new track from Paris-based band Oracle Sisters. The opening lyrics craft visions of setting sunsets and rusty desert towns, aptly accompanied by the natural, resonating piano-driven production. The “cold wind,” line drives into a descending melodic progression that reminds fondly of Richard Swift. The twangy guitar additions past the three-minute mark play with a serenely consuming quality, as does the closing vocal refrain amidst perkier piano shimmers and elongated guitar expressions. “Captain America” would stand out in 1972 or 2022 alike; it’s an excellent track from Oracle Sisters.
Ehmed Nauman – “To Know You”

The first track to be released from the upcoming album Caught in the Lights, “To Know You” is an evolving rocker from Chicago-based artist Ehmed Nauman, also featuring trumpet work from Sam Larsen. Understated guitars, in a paced-up punk vein, embrace lush vocals to start. “Come on,” the vocals let out just prior to the one-minute mark, as an additional layer of guitar distortion emerges alongside crisper vocal prominence. The guitar work in the section reminds fondly of The Wrens’ tendency for climatic rises, on this track bursting with shimmering brass-accompanied fervor. “To Know You” captivates in its growth from understated guitar tones into a myriad of captivating melodic layers.
Jay Blanes – “Miserable”

Flashing both perky pop infectiousness and piano-laden dramatics, “Miserable” is a versatile new track from London-based artist Jay Blanes. The dazzling central hook, with its enthusiastic vocal lead and synth flourishes, reminds fondly of The 1975. The pulsing synth-laden effervescence in the background plays especially well, exuding a nostalgic sound effect reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog running through gold rings. “Miserable” rides on emotive lyrical yearning, amidst a shimmering pop-forward infection that induces replays. The track showcases Blane’s pop songwriting savvy and enjoyably expressive vocal lead, cohesively navigating throughout a polished production.
When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

Paramore might not be interested in rehashing the past for their upcoming album, but when the three-piece group gets back on stage, it’ll be part of the most mid-2000s meets early-2010s lineups since Warped Tour wrapped in 2019. The band is slated to headline the emo and rock event When We Were Young Festival on Oct. 22 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. General sales for When We Were Young Festival begin on Jan. 21 via the official festival website. Paramore share the headlining bill with My Chemical Romance and are joined front and center on the Hot Topic-core lineup poster by Bring...
Elmorea – “engi”

The new EP from London-based artist , Meld crafts idiosyncratic soundscapes with its instrumental electronic sounds. Inspired by the likes of Tim Hecker and Fennesz, the project explores a variety of textures, both warm and chilling, throughout the EP, described by the artist as “a dialogue between fidgeting unease and calm acceptance.”
Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

A track out today from Pierce Alexander, “Make It Up To You” shows captivating melodic flourishes amidst lyrics about “trying to make a one-sided relationship work.” The string-laden majesty during the “won’t you make it up to me?” chorus endears, meshing chamber-pop sensibilities with a folk-laden intimacy. The vocals project a captivating lushness, with upticks in intensity throughout, such as the push of strings around the two-minute mark. The “I miss waking up to you,” ensuing lyrics play emotively, charming with their sincerity amidst the pleasant folk-pop production.
Spencer Elliott – “Torque”

West Virginia-based artist Spencer Elliott showcases his captivating instrumental rock sound throughout the track “Torque,” released today. Also featuring bassist Sean Sydnor and drummer Chris Hudson alongside Elliott’s prog-influenced guitar mastery, “Torque” intrigues with its initial developments. Serene guitar fluttering provides an accessibly light introduction, with the drums and bass incorporating with seamless precision. The track is in full gear by the one-minute mark, especially standing out as Sydnor’s bass work envelops around 02:30 and into the rise shortly thereafter. “Torque” is a stirring success showcasing the musicianship of all musicians involved, crafting a memorable instrumental rock sound.
Houston Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24

Fans are mourning the loss of Texas rapper Sad Frosty, who reportedly passed away on Friday (January 14) from unknown causes, according to The Sun. The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his “Beavis and Butthead” collaboration with DC The Don, which has amassed over 1.5 million YouTube views. Frosty’s YouTube channel additionally has over 95,000 subscribers.
Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
