ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

DBaaS and the Enterprise

By Mike Benshoof
percona.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstall a database server. Give the application team an endpoint. Set up backups and monitor in perpetuity. This is a pattern I hear about regularly from DBAs with most of my enterprise clients. Rarely do they get to troubleshoot or work with application teams to tune queries or design schemas. This...

www.percona.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Anomalo Partners with Snowflake to Help Enterprises Trust Their Data

Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to help customers trust the data they use to make decisions and build products. The combination provides customers with a way to monitor the quality of the data in any table in Snowflake’s platform without writing code, configuring rules, or setting thresholds.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

KLDiscovery Launches Nebula Enterprise Server-Rack Appliance

KLDiscovery Inc. a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced that it is launching a new Nebula Enterprise product line to accommodate its clients’ and partners’ geographic and data control needs. Nebula Enterprise brings the power, flexibility, and enhanced feature set...
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

An Enterprise-Wide Approach to No-Code Development

The low code – no code trend of the last few years shows no signs of abating in 2022. Businesses understand the advantages of using business experts (aka citizen developers) to solve problems for their own units rather than professional software developers in terms of speed and efficiency. Yet the approach has some downsides as well, almost all of which fall under the heading of governance.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

ReadyWorks nabs $8M for AI that orchestrates enterprise infrastructure

Digital business makes enterprises more dependent on infrastructure, adding fuel to the booming infrastructure and operations (I&O) market. But it can be difficult for I&O vendors — which are responsible for the management of technology, information, and data — to see what digital infrastructure they have and ensure it delivers customer value. According to Gartner, vendors increasingly need tools to enable workloads to flow to the right environments and meet business needs to guide future upgrades. I&O functions are seeing shorter timelines, with technologies in deployment expected to reach adoption within the next six to 18 months.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Database Management#Dba#Cloud Management#Rds
Data Center Knowledge

Three Steps to a Successful Enterprise Cloud Migration

If there’s any good news to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least from an IT perspective, it’s that even more companies have moved to the cloud — or are planning to make the switch. Industry predictions show no signs of cloud adoption slowing down. But...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Enterprise SEO For WordPress: Plugins, Tips & Proven Tactics

WordPress powers 39.5% of the world’s websites. As a leader in digital experiences, WordPress currently runs some of the most prominent websites like Sony, Microsoft, TechCrunch, and more. Enterprise businesses require a scalable, credible, and reliable website to earn top domain authority and stay competitive. While many organizations have...
COMPUTERS
infosecurity-magazine.com

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye Relaunches as Trellix

McAfee Enterprise and FireEye have relaunched as a new company called Trellix, its parent firm Symphony Technology Group (STG) has announced. McAfee Enterprise and FireEye merged in October 2021 following STG’s acquisition of McAfee Enterprise earlier in the year. The name Trellix has been chosen for the relaunch as...
BUSINESS
percona.com

Attack No-PK Replication Lag with MySQL/Percona Server 8 Invisible Columns!

The most common issue when using row-based replication (RBR) is replication lag due to the lack of Primary keys. The problem is that any replicated DML will do a full table scan for each modified row on the replica. This bug report explains it more in-depth: https://bugs.mysql.com/bug.php?id=53375. For example, if...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
securitymagazine.com

Implementing Vaccine and Testing Mandates at the Enterprise

As organizations continue to follow through with and look to implement vaccine and testing mandates for COVID-19, considerations include processes, procedures, communication with employees and verification. In Security's latest episode of The Security Podcasts, we sit down with Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom Health partners to discuss the challenges and considerations here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

MindStream Analytics Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MindStream Analytics, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce they have become a Diamond level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond partner, OneStream recognizes MindStream's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients. OneStream provides an Intelligent Finance Platform for the modern enterprise that simplifies and aligns corporate performance management processes such as financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analytics. OneStream's platform can easily be extended with...
TECHNOLOGY
percona.com

Percona XtraBackup Changing to Strict by Default

Backups are a key part of a disaster recovery strategy, making sure you can continue or restore your business in case of an unwanted event with your data. We always work on trying to improve Percona XtraBackup reliability, always favoring consistency, attempting to make unwanted outcomes be noticed as earlier as possible in the process.
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

Enterprise to Buy Navitas Midstream Partners for $3.3B

The acquisition is Enterprise's largest since 2014. Enterprise Products Partners LP agreed to buy Navitas Midstream Partners LLC from Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.25 billion in cash to add natural gas pipeline and processing assets in the Permian Basin, the world’s most prolific shale basin. The acquisition, Enterprise’s largest...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market to Register Growth of ~52%, See Why

Cloud Database and DBaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Century Link Inc, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Amazon, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Rackspace, SAP AG, Salesforce, Alibaba Cloud, MongoDB, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, Tencent, Teradata, Neo4j, DataStax, TigerGraph, MariaDB, RDX, MemSQL.
MARKETS
nddist.com

JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana

LIVERPOOL, NY — JGB Enterprises, Inc., backed by HCI Equity Partners, announced Jan. 7 that it has acquired All-Serv Industrial, LLC on Dec. 31, 2021. JGB is a supply chain management and logistics services distributor of industrial hose, fluid power products, and hose assembly solutions throughout a diverse set of end markets including the U.S. Department of Defense, oil and gas, food and beverage, retail, construction, and industrial OEMs in the US and Canada. All-Serv is JGB’s second add-on acquisition since HCI’s platform investment. Financial terms were not disclosed.
LIVERPOOL, NY
The Independent

Microsoft launches Chromebook rival with specialised software for schools

Microsoft’s rival to Google’s Chromebooks is finally available for schools and students.In November the software giant announced Windows 11 SE, a version of its operating system that is designed specifically for classrooms. It said it would be available on low-cost devices, and is optimized for Edge, Microsoft Office, and the company’s other cloud-based tools like OneDrive.Users will not be able to download applications from the Windows Store because it is not available on the machine; instead, the computers have an authorized selection of apps that can be installed on it – such as Zoom and Google Chrome.The operating system has...
COMPUTERS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Enterprise to buy Permian pipeline operator for $3.3 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Enterprise Products Partners LP agreed to buy Navitas Midstream Partners LLC from Warburg Pincus LLC for $3.25 billion in cash to add natural gas pipeline and processing assets in the Permian Basin, the world’s most prolific shale basin. The acquisition, Enterprise’s largest since 2014, will expand the...
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy