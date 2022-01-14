Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

“Humbly Hollow” is a new track from Melbourne-based artist Finch Faux, representing their fourth single release. While lyrically exploring “themes of identity and facade,” the track shows a strong atmospheric pull with electro-pop and trip-hop influence. Pulsing, icy keys accompany haunting vocals to start. “I tried to tell you, baby, that this side of me is just no good,” rises with climatic fervor, the buzzing synths and eventual percussive click-clacking enveloping thereafter, reminiscent of Wye Oak. The suave verses and “just no good,” escalation plays seamlessly into each other, as does the synth-forward bridge past the two-minute turn. Stylish and melodic, “Humbly Hollow” is a definitive success from Finch Faux.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO