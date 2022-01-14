ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premiere: Pierce Alexander – “Make It Up To You”

By ObscureSound
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA track out today from Pierce Alexander, “Make It Up To You” shows captivating melodic flourishes amidst lyrics about “trying to make a one-sided relationship work.” The string-laden majesty during the “won’t you make it up to me?”...

Wake Up-Red Carpet Movie Premiere

Categories: #Movie #Cinema #MoviePremiere #AtlantaPremiere #FilmPremiere. WAKE UPRed Carpet Movie Premiere at Aurora CineplexSun Jan 9th ( 5:30pm-9:00pm) Join us for the Atlanta Premiere of the acclaimed film--WAKE UP-a Janet Craig Film. A Crime Thriller based on a true story of sex trafficking. Hollywood Style Red Carpet Event at 5:30pm.
PREMIERE: Rock Storytellers Pierce Turner & Gerry Leonard 'Set Things Up' On New Song & Video

“Set a Few Things Up” is a command and a suggestion, but it’s also the new single and music video from Pierce Turner. An Irish bloke who put down some deep Big Apple roots over the years, this singer-songwriter has a sound and a style that is vintage and homegrown in the most superb way, but still holds your attention today, in the modern age, as if it is this creative endeavor that is shiny and new.
Olly Alexander opens up about making Years & Years a solo project

In the lead up to the new album, Years and Years’ Olly Alexander talks about what lead to taking the band solo. In March of last year, the band put a statement on social media announcing that “Years and Years will continue as an Olly solo project”. Alexander...
'Designing Women' World Premiere Up Next for The Rep

The Sugarbaker gang is back, and we know you've missed their sass. The first show of 2022 for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre is the world premiere of "Designing Women," a staged, modern-day version of the hit TV show from the same creators. Set around the fictional Sugarbaker and Associates design...
The Glass Pavilion – “Signs & Wonders”

Presenting a gentle yet emotive instrumental rock sound, When the Blazing Sun is Gone is a new album from Leeds-based artist The Glass Pavilion. The tracks have a tendency to unfold serenely and patiently, expanding into memorable textures and progressions, evident structurally on “Charlotte (Aurora)” and “Winter Gardens.” “Signs & Wonders” opens with more vigor; the lush guitars evolve steadily into an impactful rock fervency past the 40-second mark, the guitar textures and symphonic electronic layers converging enjoyably throughout.
Alien Dami – “Exodus”

A blissfully soulful track with hypnotic electronic elements, “Exodus” is a new track from Alien Dami, the project of London-based artist Dami Banire. Opening up the newly released Xavier’s vision EP, “Exodus” makes a strong initial impression with the hazy synths and yearning vocals, playing like a more laid-back Frank Ocean.
Xena Glas – “Mouth”

Body, the EP out today from Brooklyn-based artist Xena Glas, mesmerizes with its gorgeous intertwining of folk and experimental electronica. EP track “Mouth” is beautifully indicative of this sweeping aesthetic. Ruminating acoustics are joined gently by piano trickles and a slight string-laden undercurrent, as the vocals emerge initially with a wordless, ethereal quality. The vocals assume a more soaring quality as the track progresses; the lush guitar, strings, and piano intertwine amidst bird-chirping in the second half, resulting in an atmospherically blissful production.
Finch Faux – “Humbly Hollow”

“Humbly Hollow” is a new track from Melbourne-based artist Finch Faux, representing their fourth single release. While lyrically exploring “themes of identity and facade,” the track shows a strong atmospheric pull with electro-pop and trip-hop influence. Pulsing, icy keys accompany haunting vocals to start. “I tried to tell you, baby, that this side of me is just no good,” rises with climatic fervor, the buzzing synths and eventual percussive click-clacking enveloping thereafter, reminiscent of Wye Oak. The suave verses and “just no good,” escalation plays seamlessly into each other, as does the synth-forward bridge past the two-minute turn. Stylish and melodic, “Humbly Hollow” is a definitive success from Finch Faux.
Elmorea – “engi”

The new EP from London-based artist , Meld crafts idiosyncratic soundscapes with its instrumental electronic sounds. Inspired by the likes of Tim Hecker and Fennesz, the project explores a variety of textures, both warm and chilling, throughout the EP, described by the artist as “a dialogue between fidgeting unease and calm acceptance.”
JANA & JORGE – “Time Goes Fast”

“Time Goes Fast” is a soaring success from JANA & JORGE, emphasizing the duo’s lovely blend of rock, pop, soul, and jazz. The introduction finds breezy acoustics joining Ashley Jana’s resonating vocals, casting a riveting spell with the rise past the one-minute mark. “I’ll be here, I will wait,” her majestic vocals conclude. The final two minutes present a spontaneous allure; wordless backing vocal effects intermingle with playful guitars and prancing woodwinds for an effervescent pull. “Time Goes Fast” showcases stellar production and songwriting from this talented duo.
Jay Blanes – “Miserable”

Flashing both perky pop infectiousness and piano-laden dramatics, “Miserable” is a versatile new track from London-based artist Jay Blanes. The dazzling central hook, with its enthusiastic vocal lead and synth flourishes, reminds fondly of The 1975. The pulsing synth-laden effervescence in the background plays especially well, exuding a nostalgic sound effect reminiscent of Sonic the Hedgehog running through gold rings. “Miserable” rides on emotive lyrical yearning, amidst a shimmering pop-forward infection that induces replays. The track showcases Blane’s pop songwriting savvy and enjoyably expressive vocal lead, cohesively navigating throughout a polished production.
es.cher – “mark”

A gorgeous track with soulful electronic sampling and lush vocal allure, “mark” comes via UK producer es.cher. The track implements various vocal recordings from R&B singer Choruses from the Rock; es.cher chopped up the samples and raised the pitch, attuning the melodic cohesion within a soultronica and garage-beat aesthetic. The angelic, stutter-y vocals consume amidst hypnotic rhythms and effervescent synth-led flutters. Exuding a warm and fuzzy melodic character, “mark” is extraordinarily easy to get lost within and put on repeat; its soundscape and ethereal mixing makes for an addictive listening experience.
Josh Long – "Last June"

Evolving from vibrant acoustics into synth-laden pop magic with a funky disco-tinged bass line, “Last June” is a catching track from San Francisco-based singer/songwriter Josh Long. “Back to last June, when this was new,” Long remarks before the expressive chorus, where the vocals ascend in pitch alongside perky synths and the bouncy bass line. “Jump in my rocket ship,” the following verse nudges, developing from bass-fronted minimalism into an assortment of delectable synths and hooky charisma. The “I know, you know,” hook fully succeeds, reminding of MGMT. The twangy guitar addition injects a fun rock-friendly flair into the second half, driving to a satiating conclusion.
Ehmed Nauman – "To Know You"

The first track to be released from the upcoming album Caught in the Lights, “To Know You” is an evolving rocker from Chicago-based artist Ehmed Nauman, also featuring trumpet work from Sam Larsen. Understated guitars, in a paced-up punk vein, embrace lush vocals to start. “Come on,” the vocals let out just prior to the one-minute mark, as an additional layer of guitar distortion emerges alongside crisper vocal prominence. The guitar work in the section reminds fondly of The Wrens’ tendency for climatic rises, on this track bursting with shimmering brass-accompanied fervor. “To Know You” captivates in its growth from understated guitar tones into a myriad of captivating melodic layers.
Strange Souvenirs – "Beaches"

A new track from Berlin-based band Strange Souvenirs, “Beaches” exudes a contemplative charm with its chilled-out vocals, jangly guitar twinkles, and calmly pulsing rhythm section. Lyrically, there’s a yearning for newness in the face of despair — “teach me some new chords to strum, 2021,” — while also acknowledging being swept up in the waves of nostalgic yearning. The closing refrain — “and leave this town,” — presents a more forward-looking appeal, as the hypnotic guitar jangles and vocals fade. While structural variation is minimal, the track’s relatable lyrical yearning and mesmerizing guitar jangles makes for a perpetually engrossing result.
Oracle Sisters – "Captain America"

Conjuring a timeless sound with swaying piano and lush vocal entrancement, “Captain America” is a new track from Paris-based band Oracle Sisters. The opening lyrics craft visions of setting sunsets and rusty desert towns, aptly accompanied by the natural, resonating piano-driven production. The “cold wind,” line drives into a descending melodic progression that reminds fondly of Richard Swift. The twangy guitar additions past the three-minute mark play with a serenely consuming quality, as does the closing vocal refrain amidst perkier piano shimmers and elongated guitar expressions. “Captain America” would stand out in 1972 or 2022 alike; it’s an excellent track from Oracle Sisters.
Amanda Kramer's 'Give Me Pity!' Bows Teaser Ahead of Rotterdam World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Kramer’s ‘Give Me Pity!’ starring Sophie von Haselberg, is bowing a teaser trailer ahead of its Rotterdam world premiere where the pic closes the event’s Filmmakers in Focus section on Jan. 29. Variety nabbed an exclusive first look at the teaser, courtesy of Alief, which snapped up the global sales rights to the pic in early January. Following its world premiere, the U.K.-French sales agent, distribution and production company will present the film at the Berlinale’s online European Film Market for its market debut in February. “Give Me Pity!” pivots on Variety TV show host Sissy St. Claire, played by Von Haselberg, whose vanity,...
Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is 'Bad Bitch Energy'

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
thousands of others – "right kind of light"

Swedish artist thousands of others impresses with the new track “right kind of light.” Drip-dropping synth-bass joins alongside sporadic vocals for a climatic first push, bolstered by playful funk-tinged guitars and expressive synth tones thereafter. “What I need is the right kind of hue,” the vocals let out just prior to an especially entrancing build, where the percussive elements and gyrating synth-bass converge for a strong melodic pull. A hypnotic guitar fluttering adds enjoyably thereafter, adding further textural depth to the verses. “What I need is the right kind of light,” marks a murky, industrial section that presents an intriguingly successful atmospheric shift. Full of tonal variety while retaining a hooky melodic pull, “right kind of light” is a stirring track from thousands of others.
Carli Brill – "Hey Little Girl"

“Hey Little Girl” is a retro-pop success from Carli Brill, a singer/songwriter born and raised in Southern California. The chilly pulsing keys lend a fun Beach Boys-esque charm, the suave verses growing gradually with vigor into the delectable “laugh if you’ve done it all wrong,” hook. This particular hook, and the successful retro-minded pop aesthetic in general, compares favorably to Camera Obscura. Serenely melodic vocals, surfy guitars, and throwback guitar twangs combine for a hooky, addictive sound throughout “Hey Little Girl.”
