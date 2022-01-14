ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

As the Nasdaq Composite nears correction, here is the number to watch on Friday

By Mark DeCambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziSLb_0dlzCuIc00
A man walks past the Nasdaq building in Times Square in New York, New York on August 20, 2018. - Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday on hopes that impending US-China trade talks will avert greater conflict between the two countries.About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,778.83, up 0.4 percent.The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 2,855.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed less than 0.1 percent to 7,813.59. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images By andrew caballero-reynolds/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
MARKET EXTRA https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Guqnn_0dlzCuIc00

The Nasdaq Composite on Friday was ending the week the way it began it, with a drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction for the first time since March.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was off 1.6%, for the week to reach around 14,698. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid a correction from its Nov. 19 record close peak. It is 7.8% below its November peak, as of Thursday’s close. A correction is commonly defined by market technicians as a 10% fall from a recent peak.

The Nasdaq Composite last week posted its biggest one-week percentage decline since February, as rising bond yields punctured tech valuations .

Read: Is the stock market open on Monday? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Friday, the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) yielded around 1.7%, down for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields move opposite to price.

Yields have been mostly rising as investors anticipate tighter policy from the Federal Reserve and as many as three interest-rate increases in 2022 starting possibly in March.

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller recently suggested that as many as five interest-rate increases are a possibility in 2022 as the central banks aims to beat back rampant inflation. Though the policy maker said his baseline expectation was for three rate increases on the year, which is more in line with expectations.

Tech and other growth stocks are more sensitive to moves in yields. That is because valuations of growth stocks are based on cash flows that extend far into the future. A rise in yields makes that future cash less valuable than it was when the yield on “risk-free” Treasurys was lower.

The Nasdaq Composite last entered correction on March 8 and didn’t exit correction until April 9.

For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average

(DJIA) was down 1.5%, while the S&P 500 index (SPX) was off 1.2%, as of Friday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.73% to $314.75 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.97% to 4,532.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Rose, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite Index#Treasury#Dow Jones Market Data#The Federal Reserve
erienewsnow.com

Nasdaq enters correction territory as stocks close lower

Wall Street has had a rocky start to the year: Stocks again finished lower Wednesday and the Nasdaq Composite closed in correction territory, defined as a minimum 10% drop from its high. For the Nasdaq, that last peak was its record close on November 19. On Wednesday the tech-heavy index...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow's 50-point fall led by losses in Caterpillar, American Express stocks

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 58 points lower (-0.2%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Caterpillar's shares have declined $5.62 (2.5%) while those of American Express have fallen $3.86, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Boeing (BA) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Nasdaq Composite ends down more than 10% from record high

Jan 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NASDAQ COMPOSITE ENDS DOWN MORE THAN 10% FROM RECORD HIGH (1605 EST/2105 GMT) The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) finished the day down 10.7% from...
STOCKS
cityindex.co.uk

Nasdaq 100 enters official correction with its 10% decline

There’s a saying in the stock markets that “tops are a process, bottoms are an event”. And this relates to the tendency that market tops can be a slow and grinding experience whilst bottoms can happen quickly. It’s not always the case, but we appear to be seeing that on US markets at the moment. Compare the March 2020 ‘V-bottom’ low to price action since the record high on the Nasdaq 100 and you’ll see what we mean.
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Nasdaq confirms fourth correction since pandemic hit

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq’s loss on Wednesday left it down nearly 11% from its November record high close, marking the fourth time in the nearly two years since the coronavirus pandemic shook global markets that the tech-heavy index has found itself in a correction. The index of over...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy