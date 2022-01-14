As the Nasdaq Composite nears correction, here is the number to watch on Friday

A man walks past the Nasdaq building in Times Square in New York, New York on August 20, 2018. - Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early Monday on hopes that impending US-China trade talks will avert greater conflict between the two countries.About 40 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 25,778.83, up 0.4 percent.The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to 2,855.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed less than 0.1 percent to 7,813.59. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images By andrew caballero-reynolds/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The Nasdaq Composite on Friday was ending the week the way it began it, with a drop in the technology-laden index putting it in jeopardy of falling into correction for the first time since March.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was off 1.6%, for the week to reach around 14,698. The index needs to stay above 14,451.69 to avoid a correction from its Nov. 19 record close peak. It is 7.8% below its November peak, as of Thursday’s close. A correction is commonly defined by market technicians as a 10% fall from a recent peak.

The Nasdaq Composite last week posted its biggest one-week percentage decline since February, as rising bond yields punctured tech valuations .

On Friday, the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) yielded around 1.7%, down for the week, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields move opposite to price.

Yields have been mostly rising as investors anticipate tighter policy from the Federal Reserve and as many as three interest-rate increases in 2022 starting possibly in March.

Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller recently suggested that as many as five interest-rate increases are a possibility in 2022 as the central banks aims to beat back rampant inflation. Though the policy maker said his baseline expectation was for three rate increases on the year, which is more in line with expectations.

Tech and other growth stocks are more sensitive to moves in yields. That is because valuations of growth stocks are based on cash flows that extend far into the future. A rise in yields makes that future cash less valuable than it was when the yield on “risk-free” Treasurys was lower.

The Nasdaq Composite last entered correction on March 8 and didn’t exit correction until April 9.

