ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gold futures fall for the session, gain for the week

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dlzCWJI00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Gold futures declined on Friday , giving up earlier gains, but holding onto a climb for the week. Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, attributed the day's pullback in prices partly to profit-taking ahead of the long weekend, with regular trading closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. However, a decline in the U.S. dollar for the week and gold's long-term role as an inflation hedge are among the reasons behind the precious metal's rise this week, he said. February gold (gcg22) fell $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,816.50 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 1.1% from last Friday's settlement to mark their fifth weekly rise in six weeks, FactSet data show.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Dow's 50-point fall led by losses in Caterpillar, American Express stocks

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 58 points lower (-0.2%), as shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Caterpillar's shares have declined $5.62 (2.5%) while those of American Express have fallen $3.86, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Boeing (BA) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Boeing, Caterpillar share losses contribute to Dow's 262-point fall

Shares of Boeing and Caterpillar are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 262 points (0.7%) lower, as shares of Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Boeing's shares have dropped $7.04, or 3.1%, while those of Caterpillar are off $6.86, or 3.0%, combining for an approximately 92-point drag on the Dow. American Express (AXP) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation Hedge#Sia Wealth Management#Factset Data
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) inched 0.45% higher to $319.59 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.15% to 14,340.26 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.96% to 35,028.65. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $64.74 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Regions Financial stock extends pullback after profit falls below expectations

Shares of Regions Financial Corp. dropped 4.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to extend its pullback from a 14-year high to a third session, after the regional bank reported fourth-quarter profit that fell below expectations, while revenue matched forecasts. Net income declined to $414 million, or 43 cents a share, from $588 million, or 61 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was 49 cents. Total revenue fell 3.1% to $1.63 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, as net interest income increased 1.3% to $1.02 billion to also match analyst forecasts. Total adjusted noninterest expenses rose 4.0% to $967 million, while salaries and employee benefits expense fell 1.0% to $575 million. Loans and leases for commercial and industrial declined 3.7% to $42.25 billion, for residential first mortgage increased 6.0% to $17.4 billion and for consumer credit card fell 2.9% to $1.16 billion. The stock, which has shed 6.9% since closing at a 14-year high on Jan. 14, has gained 0.6% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Gold and silver futures rally to their highest finish since November

Gold futures settled higher Wednesday for the first time in four sessions and silver rallied by more than 3%, with both precious metals settling at their highest prices since November. "Gold has been largely ignoring the inflation data and instead focusing on how the [Federal Reserve] might respond to those data," said Peter Grant, vice president, senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals. Gold is often used a hedge against inflation. "Rising geopolitical tensions with Russia are also providing support for gold, he said. February gold rose $30.80, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,843.20 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since Nov. 19, FactSet data show. March silver , meanwhile, climbed 74 cents, or nearly 3.2%, to settle at $24.231 an ounce, the highest since Nov. 22, FactSet data show. Silver may be taking the lead "as pandemic-related growth concerns ease, which is just going to further stoke inflation," said Grant.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Futures gain as UnitedHealth, BofA rise on results

(Reuters) – Upbeat results from UnitedHealth and Bank of America pushed U.S. stock index futures higher on Wednesday, partially righting a wobbly start to the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season, while Big Tech stocks also looked set to make a comeback. UnitedHealth Group Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil posts gains, gold calm

Oil gathering momentum as USD 100 oil looks increasingly likely. Oil prices are continuing to climb on Wednesday and find themselves only a little shy of USD 90 a barrel. This happened as IEA confirmed that the market looks tighter than previously anticipated as a result of stronger demand, despite omicron, and the inability of OPEC+ to hit its monthly increased production targets. This imbalance has led to surging prices which will further pressure households and businesses already fighting high inflation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

This Tata Stock Ended 9% Higher on Wednesday; Gains 19% in 13 Sessions

Investing.com -- Shares of the product design arm of Tata Group, Tata Elxsi (NS: TTEX ) ended Wednesday’s session surging 9.4% to Rs 6,977.25 apiece, after zooming 12.6% to record a fresh high of Rs 7171 apiece on the BSE, backed by strong growth in earnings results for the quarter ending December 2021. This surge happened despite the broader index Nifty declining by almost 1% in today's trade.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold off one-week lows, U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

Global auto recovery to drive a pick-up palladium prices- Citi. Gold edged up on Wednesday, but moves were fairly contained as the market looked to U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting where it is widely expected to raise rates in an attempt to quell surging inflation. Spot gold rose 0.2%...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Give Up Gains

Gold got hammered on Friday as we had initially tried to rally during the day, but it looks as if we are struggling to break out of a significant consolidation area. The $1830 level above has been a significant amount of resistance, so it is not a huge surprise to see the markets sell off a bit. That being said, there are multiple levels that could jump into the picture and push things back and forth.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold eases as yields gain on Fed rate hike bets

BENGALURU (Jan 17): Gold prices eased on Monday (Jan 17) as US Treasury yields gained on hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and markets began to price in a sooner-than-anticipated reduction in balance sheet. Spot gold was down 0.2% to US$1,814.08 (about RM7,599.18) per ounce by 0024 GMT....
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold has gained value during 4 of the last 5 weeks

Gold continues to trade in a range-bound manner, but over the last five weeks, gold prices have gained value during four of those weeks. Although gold has traded lower yesterday and today, ending the week with a moderate gain of 0.6%. For the most part, we have seen gold trade through the eyes of the weekly chart with a succession of higher lows. What has been lacking is a series of higher highs based upon the high achieved in June 2022 when gold topped out at $1920.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Commodity and Cryptos: Oil rallies, gold pares weekly gain, Musk pumps up Dogecoin

Crude prices continue to rally on optimism that the oil market will remain tight as COVID pandemic starts to move into the endemic phase. Money managers are turning very bullish with Brent crude, sending bullish bets to an 11-week high. Today’s oil price rally is very impressive given how strong the dollar is today.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

81K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy