ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Williamson On ‘Scream’s Fresh Blood, Wes Craven & Possible ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Reboot : Hero Nation Podcast

By Anthony D'Alessandro and Dominic Patten
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWh32_0dlzC0OX00

“When Wes (Craven) passed, I already said goodbye to it,” says original Scream franchise scribe Kevin Williamson today on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast .

However, when the Dimension Films IP was snapped up by Spyglass Media, conversations began to bubble up of a revival. Williamson had a meeting with Spyglass Boss Gary Barber, however, the project was set into motion when screenwriter James Vanderbilt gave the Scream architect a phone call. In short, the new blood on the project wanted Williamson involved, the scribe taking an EP credit on the Paramount co-production opening today.

You can listen to our conversation with Williamson below:

Interesting to note that Williamson originally pitched a Scream 5 and 6, however, those elements didn’t really get inserted into the new edition; one intriguing character in the “re-quel” being Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter who is a force to be reckoned with in the slasher series moving forward.

“It’s very hard to walk away, but I can do it,” says Williamson about leaving the creative reigns of his projects like Dawson’s Creek, Vampire Diaries, and Scream to others, however, after working extensively in television, he savors the opportunity to work with writers, kick ideas around, and watch them take a life of their own. His trust here with Scream filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett stems from the duo being uber-fans of the franchise.

In regards to a Dawson’s Creek reboot, especially in the age of streamer HBO Max, Williamson says he hears about one “every other year.”

Nonetheless, “I would love to shepherd it” says Williamson with a new generation of scribes.

Scream is off to a great start this weekend, grabbing $3.5M in Thursday night previews, the third best Thursday for a horror movie in the pandemic after Halloween Kills and A Quiet Place Part II which each grossed $4.8M. The outlook over the MLK 4-day holiday is in the $20M range.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander & Haley Lu Richardson To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) and Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant) are set as series regulars for the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. They join previously announced Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Shut In’: Release Date, New Trailer & Images Revealed For Daily Wire Thriller With Rainey Qualley, Vincent Gallo

EXCLUSIVE: The Daily Wire has set a February 10 release date for its first ‘Original’ movie, Shut In. Today we can also reveal a new trailer and new images for the movie, which will be available in the U.S. exclusively to the conservative media site’s members. Voltage Pictures is handling international sales on the project with overseas releases expected later this year. The Black List and BloodList thriller, directed by xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage and Disturbia director D.J. Caruso, stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love In The Time Of Corona). As we previously reported, the feature also marks the return of controversial and cult...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Craig Of The Creek’ Renewed For Season 5, WarnerMedia Kids & Family Greenlights Spinoff Series & Original Movie

Cartoon Network and HBO Max will get even more Craig of The Creek goodness. The Emmy-nominated animated series from Matt Burnett and Ben Levin has been renewed for a fifth season at Cartoon Network and HBO Max. Craig of The Creek follows the precocious Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P., as they transform everyday afternoons into extraordinary adventures through imaginative play at the neighborhood creek. Season five, which is set to premiere early next year, delves deeper into the endless world of the Creek as Craig embarks on more journeys with friends new and old, finding adventure, mystery and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
James Vanderbilt
Person
Melissa Barrera
bloody-disgusting.com

The Real ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ House from Wes Craven’s Original Classic Just Sold for $3 Million

It’s 1428 Elm Street in Springwood, Ohio in the movies but in real life the iconic house that Nancy Thompson calls home in A Nightmare on Elm Street is 1428 North Genesee Avenue in Los Angeles, California. As you may recall, the iconic movie house went back on the market this past Halloween season, and today we’ve learned that it now has a new owner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Digital Courier

Courtney Cox felt Wes Craven's presence on the set of new Scream film

Courteney Cox could "really feel Wes Craven's presence" on the set of the new 'Scream' movie. The 57-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming fifth film in the horror franchise - which is simply titled 'Scream' - and while it was the first of the slasher series that Craven, who died in 2015 aged 76, hadn't directed, he was "honoured in every way".
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘Scream’ Drops Last Trailer As Stars Remember Wes Craven

Wes Craven may be gone, but the horror maestro will never be forgotten. The upcoming Scream–which lands in theaters Friday, Jan. 14–is the first film in the franchise without Craven at the helm, and two of the legacy stars took time this week to fondly remember the legendary filmmaker.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scream#Scream S Fresh Blood#Hero Nation#The Dimension Films Ip#Spyglass Media#Paramount
CinemaBlend

Scream Review: The New Slasher Honors Wes Craven’s Legacy And Delivers For Fans New And Old

Horror movies have an interesting place in film history, as they haven't always been given the respect they deserve. But every so often a new scary film will arrive and revitalize the genre as a whole. Wes Craven’s 1996 movie Scream did just that, and influenced countless slashers that would follow. And lucky for the generations of fans out there, a new Scream is about to arrive in theaters.
MOVIES
Polygon

Scream’s directors connected the dots between Wes Craven and Jordan Peele for their sequel

Since their rise in popularity in the 1980s, slasher movies have been known for their deluge of sequels. From the four alternate Halloween universes, to all three Slumber Party Massacres, just about every franchise has at least a few follow-ups, and most of them prioritize wacky kills over tension and big ideas. The biggest exception to that rule, ironically, is the slasher-parody series Scream, which will return next week for its first sequel in over a decade.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
Gamespot

Scream Directors Reveal Wes Craven's Secret Recipe For Horror Success

Taking over an iconic franchise from director Wes Craven is no easy feat. With Scream, the fifth title in the series, though, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are giving it their all. The film features the returns of series stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and also finds Kevin Williamson--who wrote 1, 2, and 4--stepping in as an executive producer. Those aren't the only links to the franchise Craven built, though.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] ‘Scream’ Carves Up Killer and Heartfelt Commentary on Horror and Wes Craven’s Legacy

History tends to repeat itself. We’re meant to look to the past and learn from its mistakes. That holds true in life and in horror. Wes Craven‘s seminal 1996 slasher dissected the patterns of the genre with a self-referential wink while going for the jugular, but horror has evolved tremendously since. Some rules hold firm, and some no longer apply. Discerning which is which isn’t as obvious or straightforward. The new Scream takes a hard, thoughtful look at Craven’s legacy and the genre, carving up brutal commentary while holding up a bloodied mirror.
MOVIES
Bowling Green Daily News

Latest 'Scream' a fun reboot

Ghostface is back with a vengeance in “Scream,” the latest reboot of the meta horror franchise that debuted in 1996. The latest installment returns to the franchise’s basics with a fun, self-aware and blood-soaked whodunit that successfully honors its past while providing a fresh spin that works as a standalone film.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bel-Air’ Trailer: Peacock’s Stylish ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Ditches Jokes for Drama

“Bel-Air,” a dramatic reboot of the Will Smith ’90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” has released its first trailer. The series will debut its first three episodes on Peacock on Feb. 13, with subsequent new episodes being released weekly on the streamer. “This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don’t let it do that,” Jabari Banks’ Will is warned by Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) at the start of the trailer. The show, based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video that imagined a dramatic version of the iconic sitcom, is co-written and directed by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy