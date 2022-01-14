ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Shares ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Theme Song Ahead Of Series Premiere

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kbveC_0dlzBrcE00

We are less than one month away from the series premiere of Power Book IV: Force— the fourth spin-off from the Power cinematic universe—and 50 Cent is coming in hot with a new theme song.

“Power Powder Respect” featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk and Jeremih was released on all digital streaming platforms on Wednesday (Jan. 12). First teased on 50’s Instagram , the executive producer of the franchise wrote, “New FORCE theme song, Boom/Chicago vibes/GreenLightGang, bullseye i don’t miss.”

On the full track, the Queens mogul raps, “Come back when them cameras out, run your block, we kick that / Come back at your funeral in progress and hit that / Hit your back, the back, your b***h-a** won’t even hit back…” The lyrics speak to the personality of the new series’ protagonist, Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora .

With the previous theme songs, R&B crooner, Joe , conquered the breakout series, Power, and its direct follow-up, Power Book II: Ghost, with “Big Rich Town.” 50 Cent, then, enlisted NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez to tackle the theme song to the franchise’s prequel, Raising Kanan , with “Part of the Game.”

Power Book IV: Force leads with the premise, “run this town or die trying” as seen in the series’ official key art. The upcoming spinoff will follow Egan as he leaves behind his hometown of New York City for the unwavering, dark streets of Chicago and tries to cement his own legacy as the greatest drug dealer while also being confronted with secrets and new enemies.

Power Book IV: Force premieres on Sunday, Feb. 6 only on STARZ. Listen to “Power Powder Respect” above.

