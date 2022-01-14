ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live From the Oscars: Why Pete Davidson Won’t Be Hosting (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite press reports, Variety hears from multiple sources that Davidson will not be hosting the Oscars. Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful 'Macbeth'. An insider says an informal conversation took place with Davidson’s team — but that’s it. Numerous individuals familiar with the host search say it’s...

www.registercitizen.com

NYLON

Pete Davidson To Star In New Horror Film From ‘Purge’ Director

The only thing scarier than the possibility of Pete Davidson becoming a member of the Kardashian family is the plot of the new horror thriller in which he was recently cast. Davidson is set to star in The Home from director James DeMonaco. According to Deadline, The Home is set in a retirement home with a forbidden fourth floor, filled with residents and caretakers with sinister secrets.
Billboard

Pete Davidson Joined Jack Harlow on Stage to Perform ‘SUVs (Black on Black)’: Watch

Pete Davidson surprised fans at Jack Harlow‘s L.A. concert Friday night (Jan. 7) when he jumped onstage at The Novo to perform with the rising star. Grabbing a mic, the Saturday Night Live vet jumped straight into “SUVs (Black on Black)” — Harlow’s latest single with Pooh Shiesty. “Filet mignon, that’s on Jack/ I done turned a penthouse suite into my natural habitat/ I just got my taxes back, that s–t cut my cash in half/ And it hurt (and it hurt), main chick say I’m a flirt,” Harlow raps with back-up from Davidson in fan-captured video posted to YouTube by TMZ.
wjtn.com

Academy Awards producers reportedly eyeing Pete Davidson to host

Could Pete Davidson's next celebrity hookup be ...Oscar? The Saturday Night Live cast member, whose dating history reads like a showbiz Who's Who, is reportedly in talks to possibly host the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Page Six reports producers of the telecast -- which will have a host for the...
Wired

Maybe the Internet Shouldn’t Pick an Oscars Host

The Monitor is a weekly column devoted to everything happening in the WIRED world of culture, from movies to memes, TV to Twitter. Well friends, here we are again: awards season. Not only that, it’s the second awards season to happen amidst a major Covid-19 case surge that makes red carpets and big galas unadvisable if not downright unsafe. The Grammys have already been postponed from their original January 31 date. The AFI Awards luncheon has been pushed back too. The list goes on and on. One thing that’s not been postponed or canceled yet? The Oscars. The show is scheduled for March 27—and this time, it’ll have a host.
Variety

From Awkwafina to the Lonely Island: Who Should Host the Oscars?

It’s do-or-die time for the Oscars to recapture the glory days of the ceremony when more than 50 million people were watching emcees like Billy Crystal, Chris Rock and the foursome of 1983 that included Walter Matthau, Liza Minnelli, Dudley Moore and Richard Pryor. With Will Packer producing the telecast for the first time, he’s said to have an exciting vision that can only be executed with a fresh, new host. So, who should the Academy tap? WHO?: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short WHY?: Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” stars bridge all generations that the Academy needs to elevate...
Primetimer

It's unlikely Pete Davidson will host the Oscars due to his NBC connection, but there's "momentum" for Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short

Variety reports informal conversations did take place with Davidson's team. Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister and Clayton Davis add that it's "highly unlikely" he'll host because he is "is too closely associated with NBC and not part of the talent stable within ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars. In other words, having Davidson host would be free promotion for a competing network." But another millennial star could end up hosting. They report that Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin and Short have some "momentum" that would create a perfect moment of Disney synergy. "Individuals involved with the Oscars telecast are intrigued by the idea of bringing together comedic legends (Martin has hosted the Oscars twice before) and one of the most popular young, multi-talented performers in Hollywood." “I mean, they are an iconic trio,” Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich told Variety this week of Gomez, Martin and Short, touting the Hulu comedy. “They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They’d be a dream. That said, there’s a lot of incredible talent we’re considering. We’re having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it.” Oscars producer Will Packer, the Academy and ABC executives will ultimately make the final hosting decision.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel on Kanye West’s Pete Davidson track: ‘This reminds me of when Tupac wrote a diss track about Andy Samberg’

Jimmy Kimmel has waded into the one-sided feud between Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) and comedian Pete Davidson.Over the weekend, a leaked track emerged that appeared to show Ye threatening to “beat” Davidson over his relationship with Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “God saved me from that crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye apparently raps on the song.West was in a near-fatal car crash in 2002 after falling asleep behind the wheel while driving. The rapper had to have his jaw wired shut after the accident.“You know this reminds me of when Tupac...
baylorlariat.com

Pete Davidson is the poster child for ‘looks don’t matter’

Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian. Influencers, actresses, singers, models. All very powerful women — women who have also had a common love interest: comedian Pete Davidson. A question that has been asked time and time again is “How?” How is he doing it? How is he...
Ok Magazine

Kanye West Claims Security Won’t Let Him Into Kim Kardashian's Home To Visit Kids When Pete Davidson Is There, SKIMS Founder 'Upset'

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is no longer allowing him inside of her home, and he seems to believe her relationship with new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, may be to blame. "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate," West explained during his sit-down with Jason Lee on Hollywood Unlocked per ET. "So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen."
Deadline

‘SNL’: Willem Dafoe Set To Host On Jan. 29 With Katy Perry As Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut. The Spider-Man and The Florida Project actor will host the NBC late-night comedy series on January 29. He will be joined by musical guest Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show. Dafoe will host the third consecutive show of the year, with Will Forte set as host for January 22’s show, alongside musical guests Måneskin. Dafoe, a four-time Academy Award nominee, has never hosted the show but he has been lampooned on it when Kate McKinnon spoofed his movie The Lighthouse in 2020. He currently plays the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and co-stars in Nightmare Alley. Perry, meanwhile, is making her fourth appearance, having hosted in 2011 and performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017. The American Idol judge is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency. The series is produced in association with Broadway Video and comes from creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels.
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Jokes About His Success With Women Amid Kim Kardashian Romance: I’m ‘A Steal’

Pete Davidson made a hilarious joke about his appeal with women during a recent stand-up appearance, hinting at his recent romance with Kim Kardashian. Funny man Pete Davidson made a joke recently about his strange luck with beautiful, high-profile women, theorizing about why he’s become so desirable. “There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me,” the Saturday Night Live star, 28, said during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Jan. 18. “I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview.”
arcamax.com

Pete Davidson 'hasn't been to Kim Kardashian West's house'

Pete Davidson has never been inside Kim Kardashian West's home. Kanye West - Kim's estranged husband and the father of her four children - recently claimed that he was blocked from going into Kim's house by her security and that Pete, 28 - who started dating Kim late last year - was inside the property.
