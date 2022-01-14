ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

MEMA shares winterization tips ahead of possible snow

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With freezing temperatures and a chance of snow in the forecast , the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shared winterization tips on how to keep warm and safe all winter long.

MDOT recommends these tips before driving in winter weather

MEMA officials suggested the following:

  • Seal windows and door with caulk
  • Insulate pipes in the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen
  • Test smoke alarms
  • Inspect attic insulation and if attics and crawlspaces are not already insulated

Click here for more tips from MEMA.

