MEMA shares winterization tips ahead of possible snow

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With freezing temperatures and a chance of snow in the forecast , the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shared winterization tips on how to keep warm and safe all winter long.

MEMA officials suggested the following:

Seal windows and door with caulk

Insulate pipes in the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen

Test smoke alarms

Inspect attic insulation and if attics and crawlspaces are not already insulated

