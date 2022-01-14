MEMA shares winterization tips ahead of possible snow
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – With freezing temperatures and a chance of snow in the forecast , the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) shared winterization tips on how to keep warm and safe all winter long.MDOT recommends these tips before driving in winter weather
MEMA officials suggested the following:
- Seal windows and door with caulk
- Insulate pipes in the laundry room, bathroom and kitchen
- Test smoke alarms
- Inspect attic insulation and if attics and crawlspaces are not already insulated
Click here for more tips from MEMA.
