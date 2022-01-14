ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How will the pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

By Associated Press News
Valley News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson The Associated Press Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. But it won’t...

myvalleynews.com

BBC

Endemic Covid: Is the pandemic entering its endgame?

Who hasn't let out an exasperated "Is the pandemic finished yet?" or a "When can I just get on with my life?" over the past two years? I know I have. The answer to those questions could be... very soon. There is growing confidence that Omicron could be hurtling the...
deseret.com

Could omicron end the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s too early to tell

The omicron variant’s role in ending the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, even as some interpret the variant’s quick spread as a sign that the virus will soon be endemic. The news: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said the omicron variant could impact...
kezi.com

Omicron might mark end of COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says

NEW YORK -- It's still too early to predict whether Omicron's rapid spread will help push coronavirus from the pandemic phase to a more manageable endemic phase -- but "I would hope that that's the case," Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday. A disease that is endemic has a constant presence...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Will omicron end the pandemic? Some say optimism is premature

For information about how to schedule a vaccine in Sonoma County, go here. To track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world, go here. For more stories about the coronavirus, go here. After nearly two years and wave after wave of the deadliest...
Bladen Journal

Coronavirus: Does omicron herald end of pandemic? What experts said Monday

Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to the U.S. president, said it’s too soon to say whether the omicron variant will herald a shift in the COVID-19 pandemic to endemic. “It’s an open question as to whether or not omicron is going to be the live virus vaccination everyone is hoping for,” Fauci said Monday at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda conference held via the internet.
My Clallam County

UW Professor: Omicron has peaked, pandemic is coming to an end

OLYMPIA – A University of Washington professor says he believes the Omicron variant of coronavirus has peaked in our state, will drop as precipitously as it rose and, most importantly, that this will mark the end of the pandemic. Dr. Christopher Murray is the Director of the Institute for...
healththoroughfare.com

Omicron – Is the New COVID-19 Variant Signaling the End of the Pandemic?

Could this finally be some good news on the whole pandemic situation?. According to scientists, there are some clear signs out there that the omicron variant might just be the end of COVID-19! More precisely, they point out that the omicron wave may have already peaked in the UK and...
New Scientist

Living with covid: How can the pandemic end and what will it be like?

After two years of mass deaths, long covid, social distancing, cancelled weddings and isolated funerals, increasing numbers of political leaders are saying it is time to “live with covid”. In England, legal requirements for self-isolation and contact tracing could end in March, while measures such as working from home where possible and covid passports may be removed within weeks. But just how close to the end of the pandemic are we? And what will the end really look like?
WebMD

Fauci: ‘Open Question’ Whether Omicron Ends Pandemic

Jan 19, 2022 -- It’s much too early to say if the Omicron variant signals the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, MD, said Monday during a virtual panel held by the Davos Agenda. Fauci was asked if the world was moving from COVID pandemic to endemic because...
fox5ny.com

How 'super immunity' could help end the pandemic

NEW YORK - We used to think the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic was social distancing, masks, and ventilation. Then the focus turned to vaccines. What if the real way out is by acquiring super immunity, i.e. manmade immunity from a vaccine paired with natural immunity from the virus?
uticaphoenix.net

Covid-19 live updates: Don’t count on omicron ending the pandemic,

Hong Kong, like mainland China, is holding firm to an extreme ’zero-covid’ policy, which stipulates three weeks of hotel quarantine for arrivals from most of the world. Pilots and flight attendants have borne the brunt of this extreme policy, forced into weeks of quarantine as they continue to have to travel outside Hong Kong’s borders for their jobs. Hundreds of Cathay Pacific pilots have quit in the past six months. According to the firm’s chairman, Patrick Healy, airline crew spent over 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021.
Deseret News

Opinion: Is this how the pandemic ends?

Does COVID-19 bow out in a spectacular crescendo, like the grand finale of an awful fireworks display?. Omicron is all around us. If you haven’t gotten it, you probably thought you had, or you certainly know someone who has. I got a text message from the Health Department earlier...
Republic Monitor

Omicron’s Endgame Remains Unknown, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is too soon to say if this Omicron variant will spell an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Fauci, the top medical expert of Covid-19, was asked during the online World Economic Forum whether Omicron will be the year of pandemic, even though it is still circulating but does not cause severe damage in the society.
