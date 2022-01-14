How will the pandemic end? Omicron clouds forecasts for endgame

Hong Kong, like mainland China, is holding firm to an extreme ’zero-covid’ policy, which stipulates three weeks of hotel quarantine for arrivals from most of the world. Pilots and flight attendants have borne the brunt of this extreme policy, forced into weeks of quarantine as they continue to have to travel outside Hong Kong’s borders for their jobs. Hundreds of Cathay Pacific pilots have quit in the past six months. According to the firm’s chairman, Patrick Healy, airline crew spent over 62,000 nights in quarantine hotels in 2021.
Comments / 0