The Australian Open 2022 has been the centre of attraction for tennis fans and enthusiasts across the globe. The reason of it was mainly World No.1 Novak Djokovic and his visa saga. After being granted medical exemption the Serb flew to Melbourne only to be deported back to his nation after nine hours of isolation and questioning and getting his visa cancellation for second time even after making and appeal. This act of the player received lots of criticism from the people around the world.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO