Governor Stitt Appoints Dr. Edward Konieczny To Oklahoma Pardon & Parole Board

Governor Stitt announced the appointment of Dr. Edward Konieczny to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Friday afternoon.

Konieczny was the Bishop, CEO and President of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma from 2007 to 2021.

He also served as a police officer from 1975 to 1992, where he served on the 46th Congressional District Task Force on Criminal Justice.

Konieczny attained degrees in criminal justice and administration of justice.

"He is an inspiring leader with a servant's heart, and I am confident in his ability to make and own responsibility for critical decisions," Gov. Stitt said in a statement.

Dr. Konieczny's addition comes after Adam Luck issued a letter of resignation to Gov. Stitt Friday. In the letter, Luck said he is resigning from the pardon and parole board at the governor's request.

"When I began service on this board there was a moratorium on executions in the state of Oklahoma,” Luck’s resignation said in part. “As we resumed executions in October, I came to the conclusion that guided my votes during the five clemency hearings our board conducted. I understand these beliefs differ from yours and while I could continue my service I wish to honor your request and allow you to appoint an individual more aligned with your position.”

Luck also thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve on the pardon and parole board.