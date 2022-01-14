ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jack White Shares New Single “Love is Selfish” Ahead of 2 New LPs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

On Friday (January 14), Jack White shared his newest single, “Love is Selfish.”

The song is the latest track from his upcoming LP, Entering Heaven Alive, the second of two albums that will drop this year from the rocker. Check out the new single below.

White’s first LP, Fear of the Dawn, is set to drop on April 8, and Entering Heaven Alive is set to hit shelves on July 22.

Fans can pre-order Fear of the Dawn HERE and Entering Heaven Alive HERE.

White’s Third Man Records tweeted the announcement, saying, “Watch the Jack White-directed video for new single “Love Is Selfish”. https://orcd.co/loveisselfishvideo

The 46-year-old Detroit-born White has already released one single previously. You can check out the song, “Taking Me Back” from the upcoming album Fear of the Dawn below.

In addition, White has announced a massive tour for 2022 to celebrate the two forthcoming LPs. Check out those many dates below, along with the official track listing for each of the upcoming 2022 records.

JACK WHITE FEAR OF THE DAWN (Third Man Records)Release Date: April 8, 2022

Track list:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dzvzd_0dlz6aQL00

JACK WHITEENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE(Third Man Records)Release Date: July 22, 2022

Track list:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aRSnG_0dlz6aQL00

JACK WHITE THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

April 08 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 09 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)

April 10 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany – Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France – Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival *

July 12 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

August 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

August 16 – Milwaukee, WI – UWM Panther Arena

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 21 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

August 23 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

August 24 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

August 25 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

August 28 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

August 29 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

* Festival Performance

Photos courtesy Big Hassle Media.

Comments / 0

