Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Lands Fox’s Vacant Post-NFC Championship Slot

Airing on the FOX television network, the Next Level Chef TV show stars Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winner walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and becomes a “Next Level Chef”.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO