Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Lands Fox’s Vacant Post-NFC Championship Slot

By Tim Baysinger
TheWrap
TheWrap
 5 days ago
A new episode of Fox’s newest series from Gordon Ramsay, “Next Level Chef,” will air in place of the series premiere of “Monarch” after the network’s coverage of the NFL’s NFC Championship Game later this month. Per Fox, “in this special episode,...

People

Gordon Ramsay Doesn't Approve of His Daughter Megan's Boyfriend: 'He's a Little Bit Pathetic'

It's always intimidating meeting the parents when you're dating someone new. Now imagine if one of those parents is Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef, 55, is known for the brash, no-nonsense feedback he gives participants on shows like Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and his newest show, Next Level Chef. And it turns out, he's equally as harsh on the men dating his daughters.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gordon Ramsay Calls His Daughter Megan’s BF ‘Pathetic’: I Want a ‘Man’ To Date My Daughter

The celebrity chef virtually crashed his daughter’s date to playfully roast his oldest daughter’s boyfriend. Gordon Ramsay showed he only wants the best for his daughter, when he joked about his eldest’s boyfriend’s shortcomings, mostly that he was a “a little bit pathetic.” The chef admitted to pranking his daughter Megan’s boyfriend Byron, while the pair were trying to have a romantic evening together in a Wednesday January 5 interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The 55-year-old Kitchen Nightmares star opened up about doing something “really bad” to tease his 23-year-old daughter’s boyfriend.
RELATIONSHIPS
talentrecap.com

Gordon Ramsay Gives Kelly Clarkson a Taste of ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Kelly Clarkson is known for having some of the best guests on her talk show. On yesterday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson was joined by Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke and cooking legend, Gordon Ramsay. The host and her guests took to the kitchen as if they were on one of Ramsay’s shows.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox Boss on ‘Monarch’ Move, Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Call Me Kat’ Double Duty

Fox removed the centerpiece of its midseason schedule from its airwaves last week, making a surprise decision to move its drama series Monarch to the fall. The high-profile show set in the world of country music stars Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Trace Adkins, and it was scheduled to get a huge lead-in airing after NFL’s NFC championship game on Jan. 30. The reason? COVID. As Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn tells it, the series hasn’t experienced any major outbreaks or had to stop production due to the coronavirus, but the possibility that it could happen wasn’t enough to risk having...
TV SERIES
Mashed

This Is Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Way To Get Over A Hangover

Gordon Ramsay took a break from slinging insults at ambitious chefs during "Hell's Kitchen" to film "Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Greek Vacation." The latest iteration of Ramsay's "Road Trip" series stars the chef along with two friends – Italian chef, restaurateur, and cookbook author Gino D'Acampo and French television host and maître d' Fred Sirieix – touring Greece and sampling the country's provisions. In addition to gorgeous views and delicious local cuisine, the trio got to take in some tasty libations (via Fox).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Gordon Ramsay Reveals If He Has Plans to Retire From 'Hell's Kitchen'

Gordon Ramsay isn't ready to hang up his chef's coat just yet. Speaking about his new FOX cooking competition show Next Level Chef, Ramsay spoke with Thrillist about the possibility of ending Hell's Kitchen after its 21st season. The 55-year-old chef said his physical health has played heavily into his career plans throughout the years.
TV & VIDEOS
KTRE

‘Next Level Chef’: Lubbock native competing on new Gordon Ramsay show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock native is now getting national attention on Gordon Ramsay’s new show “Next Level Chef.” Angie Ragan is competing for a quarter million dollars on the show, which premiered Sunday and will air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox. Ragan has now made dishes for the starred chef Ramsey, but her journey all started in her grandmother’s kitchen.
LUBBOCK, TX
Telegraph

Boiling Point, review: Stephen Graham’s kitchen nightmare would fry even Gordon Ramsay

None of Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen nightmares are a patch on this. Boiling Point is a compulsive real-time drama, set in east London, about a restaurant in meltdown on the busiest night of the year. We know it’s in real time for one particular reason: the film plays out in one unbroken take, which hasn’t been digitally fudged – as it was in Birdman or 1917 – but is genuinely one continuous shot.
FOOD & DRINKS
tvseriesfinale.com

Next Level Chef: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Next Level Chef TV show stars Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. The set on this show is over three stories high and each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst. The competition is filled with the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners, and everything in between. Ramsay and his co-mentors attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks. The winner walks away with a life-changing $250,000 grand prize and becomes a “Next Level Chef”.
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

Gordon Ramsay won't retire

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire. The 55-year-old chef insisted he's got no plans to slow down, despite juggling multiple TV shows, ownership over more than 50 restaurants, his TikTok account and a busy family life with wife Tana and their five kids because he's in better shape than ever.
TV SHOWS
Chicago Sun-Times

Gordon Ramsay Burger Chicago the start of something big for the fiery-tempered chef

The numbers speak volumes about chef Gordon Ramsay. The powerhouse Scotland-born chef with the fiery temper that has become his culinary calling card boasts 51 restaurants in his global empire and, count them, seven Michelin Stars. His Gordon Ramsay North America restaurant business includes 11 eateries spanning Las Vegas, Orlando, Atlantic City, Baltimore, Lake Tahoe and Kansas City. His TV cred includes eight or so U.S. series including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “MasterChef,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “Gordon Ramsay Uncharted” and his newest fare, “Next Level Chef.”
CHICAGO, IL
