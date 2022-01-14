ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Takes a Big Risk

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFdgR_0dlz6KUp00

In the gold mining business, it takes a lot of money to make a lot of money, and Gold Rush star Parker Schnabel just spent a lot of money. This season, Schnabel took a huge risk by expanding his operation to new, unknown territory deemed the El Dorado gold mine Alaska.

According to the landowner, there are 20,000 acres of historically rich gold runs, but this still doesn’t guarantee an automatic win. The Gold Rush star still has to determine where to begin digging, and every second that he’s not pulling out gold costs him thousands of dollars. To discuss his new plans, Schnabel arranged a meeting with the El Dorado mine’s current owner and his associate.

From the moment the landowner, John, walked into the room, it was clear he was still upset with Schnabel. According to John, Schnabel was supposed to begin his mining efforts on the property this past summer, and it was now August. Soon, the mining season would be over, and the Gold Rush star didn’t have time to set up a new operation before the weather became too cold to dig.

Previously, Schnabel had intended to start mining on the new property this season, but unfortunately, his operation at his other land claim in the Yukon required too much of his attention to be able to start any new ventures. So, to make up for the delay in schedule, Schnabel made the landowner an offer he couldn’t pass up – 100 ounces of gold.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT6lDdq7mmo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Parker Sacrifices $180,000 Worth Of Gold To Mine On Risky New Ground I Gold Rush (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YT6lDdq7mmo)

‘Gold Rush’ Star Manages to Make Amends with Alaskan Landowner

For the landowner, this meant that he wasn’t seeing any money from this season when he could have given the land claim to someone else. Schnabel was aware of John’s frustrations, though, and so he offered him an incentive. The Gold Rush star plopped a velvet bag on the table. Inside was $180,000 worth of gold. If Schnabel could successfully yield this amount or more from John’s land, the money would count towards his future payments and royalties for the claim. If he couldn’t provide enough next season, the gold on the table was John’s to keep.

Thankfully, John and his associate accepted the funds, but he warned Schnabel that he needed to deliver on his promise the following season. The Gold Rush star respected the pressure John placed on him and headed out to the land to see just how much potential awaited him.

As Schnabel soon found out, previous gold diggers had left behind a few open shafts. Depending on what he found from the tailings, these areas could still be full of gold. Or, the miners could have cleaned out the area entirely. In order to truly find out, Schnabel needed the help of a drilling company to gain access deep into the earth.

Translation – he needed to spend more money and take even bigger risks before the season’s end.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush: White Water’ Star Dustin Hurt ‘Gambles His Future’ on Risky Strategy

On Friday’s newest episode of Gold Rush: White Water, mining boss Dustin Hurt “gambles his future” under dangerous conditions in Alaska. During Season 5 of the Gold Rush spinoff, Dustin has taken over for his father, Fred Hurt. His dad is getting older and decided to let his son handle the family mining business this season. Although Fred is absent from the hit Discovery Channel series, the “Dakota Boys” mining crew has pressed on in the Chilkat Mountains.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Todd Hoffman Is Returning To a New Show

For those that have been missing Todd Hoffman since 2018, there is good news. The Gold Rush star will return with his own brand new show. That’s right. Todd is back. And, he’s making it a family affair. Along with his father Jack and his son Hunter, the gold miner is making his way back out to Alaska. Hoffman Family Gold will be coming to Discovery Channel in the early part of this year. So, the show could be announced at any moment.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Producer Describes Working With Miners

One of the most popular reality series currently on television, “Gold Rush” details the search for the shiny, yellow metal. Appearing to the Discovery Channel, “Gold Rush” takes a look at the hardships miners face as they attempt to unearth large amounts of gold. Mining gold is a difficult task, but if you play your cards right you can strike it rich. If you fail to play your cards right, well, you won’t be in the gold mining business for very long. Gone are the days of using sifting pans to find small traces of gold in a flowing creek. The crews of “Gold Rush” spend millions of dollars on heavy-duty machinery in their gold-digging efforts. A run of good luck can make them millionaires but bad luck can financially sink them to the point of no return. “Gold Rush” shines a light on this risky, but profitable, gold mining industry.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Business
State
Alaska State
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Has To Get Creative To Pull Out a ‘Chunky Boulder’

On Thursday afternoon, Gold Rush shared a clip of a crew having to get creative to pull out a huge boulder, but it looks like it’ll be worth the trouble. The promotional clip gives fans a sneak peek at Friday’s brand new episode of Gold Rush: White Water. During the episode, the crew is trying to pull out a large boulder that’s stuck in the white water rapids of McKinley Creek in Alaska. As if gold mining isn’t tough enough on land, mining underwater presents a whole other set of challenges.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Star Chris Doumitt Manages to Bring In $600,000

“Water is our best friend and our worst enemy,” Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt explained in a recent episode. In order for the Gold Rush stars to run their operations, they need water to help sort out the gold remnants within the paydirt. At most operations in Canada, miners use water for their sluices which help filter out everything from huge rocks to tiny pieces of silt in the dirt patches. However, too much water can be detrimental to their businesses, as the excess liquid can actually push gold out the back of the machine along with the rest of the paydirt, potentially costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Child Tax Credit: Here’s Who Is Exempt From Paying It Back

It’s that time of year again when parents should be on the lookout for a letter from the IRS. The important communication will summarize funds received in 2021. Some families may need to pay back any excess funds if allotted too much money from the IRS. Letter 6419 contains important information detailing child tax credits and who’s exempt.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Outsider.com

2022 Tax Season: How Four Big Policy Changes Will Affect Your Refund

Tax season is right around the corner. Next Monday, January 24th, the IRS will start accepting tax returns. For many Americans, this time of year is a double-edged sword. On one hand, gathering all the documents and preparing taxes can be incredibly stressful. On the other hand, though, tax refunds almost make the hassle worth it. This year, some American workers will see a little more money on their tax returns thanks to some major policy changes.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mining#The Gold Rush#Yukon#Parker Sacrifices#Alaskan
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Producer Talks How They Develop Storylines for Season

The plot of the hit Discovery Channel reality series “Gold Rush” is quite a simple one in theory: find as much gold as you can. But fans of the show know that finding the precious metal under frozen ground is not as easy as it sounds. “Gold Rush” takes an inside look at the lucrative but treacherous gold mining industry and the people dedicated to it. Much has changed in the gold-digging industry over the last century-plus. Gold can no longer be found by sifting dirty, running water through a sifter pan. If you want to find even a little bit of gold, you must move thousands of tons of earth out of the way. Even after doing so there is no guarantee that you’re going to find the shiny yellow metal. Crews can go a long time without finding even a trace of gold. But, the cast of “Gold Rush” knows they can strike it rich overnight with a little bit of hard work and a touch of luck.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Celebrates the Journey So Far as It Prepares for Final Episodes

Bull honors six seasons worth of memorable legal cases in a video promoting the last episodes of its final season. “6 seasons,” the series’s Instagram captioned a post. “1 incredible ride. The final season of [Bull] continues with a new episode this Thursday.” The caption accompanied a video which featured callbacks to the show’s entire run. It ends with the lead character Dr. Jason Bull saying he couldn’t have done it without his team, before panning out to show the entire cast.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Shares Heartwarming Photo With Family After Wedding

Courtesy of the newlyweds, Alaskan Bush People fans now have an adorable look at Bear, Raiven, and their son, River, during the Brown wedding. In a pair of Instagram posts, Bear Brown is keeping Alaskan Bush People fans up to date on his life. And it’s exciting times for the reality star, too, as he’s now a married man! The long-awaited union of Bear Brown and Raiven Adams took place on January 16, 2021, and Bear seems over the moon.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

370K+
Followers
38K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy