A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO