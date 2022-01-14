SoFi: Bank Charter Approval And Implications

After the stock fell to just north of $12, we were buyers today with the catalysts that we saw and a stock that had been crushed. We have discussed SoFi (SOFI) stock several times, each time successfully trading the name. In the last two weeks, the stock, and really the entire specialty tech / innovation space has been decimated. Just today, we told BAD BEAT Investing members SoFi was a buy just above $12 with a bank charter as being a catalyst for upside. At the time of this writing, the stock is up 15% after hours. We believe this may trigger a short-term short squeeze, with short interest now over 10%. Have to imagine there is covering on this news following the major declines of the last few weeks. Now, by traditional metrics, the stock is overvalued, even at $12, but over the next several years, SoFi is expected to see massive acceleration from its fintech side of the business and this is where the Street has kept the company at a lofty valuation. A bank charter, however, will provide immense flexibility to operate more profitably, and just moments ago the charter application was approved by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency and the Federal Reserve. We believe the stock is a buy on this news.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO