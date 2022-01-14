ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

SoFi: Bank Charter Approval And Implications

Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors are now selling first and asking questions later. Investors should think like owners of the business, not owners of the stock. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has been taking a huge hit. Presently, investors are selling, at any cost, out of high-growth names, and SoFi hasn't been spared. As the...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

Sofi Stock Surmounted After Following Regulatory Norms to Became A Bank

Sofi Stock Surmounted After Following Regulatory Norms to Became A Bank. Shares of SoFi soared more than 16% in the second half of trading on Tuesday when it got the news that fintech cleared its final regulatory obstacles in becoming a bank, reports CNBC. San Francisco-based SoFi is now a...
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

SoFi Shares Skyrocket After Getting the Nod to Become a Real Bank

Shares of San Francisco-based fintech SoFi (SOFI) - Get SoFi Technologies Inc Report rallied more than 17% on Wednesday after the popular mobile-first banking and lending company received regulatory approval to officially become a bank. SoFi late Tuesday said it received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

SoFi to become a national bank

Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Reserve have approved SoFi’s applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp. SoFi expects the acquisition to close in February 2022, subject to completion or waiver of the remaining customary closing...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Guaranty Federal Bancshares puts out preliminary Q4 record earnings

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED -0.9%) enters merger with QCR Holdings, a $6B multi-bank holding company headquartered in Moline, Illinois. QCRH will acquire the company and merge its banking subsidiary Guaranty Bank into Springfield First Community Bank, a QCRH Springfield-based subsidiary bank. The combined bank will operate under the Guaranty Bank...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investment Thesis#Sofi Technologies#Y Y
Seekingalpha.com

Crypto.com unauthorized withdrawals impact $34M in funds

Crypto.com (CRO-USD) says about $34M in funds are impacted by a small number of users that had unauthorized crypto withdrawals on their accounts earlier this week, according to a report. Following the incident, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) suspended withdrawals for all digital coins to start an investigation. No customers experienced a loss...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

BrightSpire Capital adjusts book value following portfolio sale

BrightSpire Capital adjusts its book value after the company's preferred financing payoff following a co-invest portfolio sale. The mortgage REIT sees an adjusted net increase of approximately $0.20 per share to its book value and ~$0.35 to undepreciated book value, in each case, ~$0.33 less than previously reported on Dec. 22, 2021.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Plug Power selloff overdone as fundamentals intact, Morgan Stanley says

Plug Power (PLUG +5.4%) opens higher following yesterday's 8% plunge, and Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says the selloff provides a buying opportunity, reiterating his Overweight rating and $65 price target on the stock. Yesterday's update was "generally positive... with no fundamental causes for concern," and prospects for green hydrogen...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Investors Bail On Conventional Funds In December While Turning To ETFs

For the fifth consecutive month, mutual fund investors were net purchasers of fund assets, injecting $57.9 billion into conventional funds for December. Investors were net purchasers of mutual fund assets for the fifth month in a row, injecting $57.9 billion into the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for December. However, the headline numbers are quite misleading. For the ninth month running, stock and mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$67.2 billion). And as a result of probable monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve Board in the near future, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the first month in 20—witnessed net outflows, handing back $7.3 billion for December. Money market funds (+$132.4 billion, their largest monthly net inflows since April 2020) attracted net new money for the fifth straight month. Over the last 12 months, conventional stock and mixed-assets funds handed back $355.2 billion, while bond and money market funds attracted $449.9 billion and $411.8 billion, respectively, of net new money.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Regions Bank is the latest to cut overdraft fees to keep, attract customers

Following similar actions by a number of other banks, Regions Bank (NYSE:RF) moves to reduce overdraft fees in a bid to hold onto existing customers and attract new ones. The changes come as traditional banks face increased competition from neobanks and fintechs offering banking services. In fact, fintech SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) just received regulatory approval to become a national bank.
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: BAC, MS, PG earnings; SOFI gets bank approval; ADS loses client

The financial sector remained in focus during Wednesday's pre-market trading. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) both saw buying interest in the wake of their quarterly results. Meanwhile, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) posted a double-digit percentage rally on news that it has received regulatory approval to become a bank.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Kinder Morgan guides for 40% profit boost to $2.5B in 2022

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% post-market after reporting a slight Q4 earnings beat and distributable cash flow of $0.48/share, vs. $0.55 in the year-ago quarter and $0.47 consensus estimate. Kinder Morgan says DCF/share was down Y/Y primarily due to higher sustaining capital spending than in the prior-year quarter. For the full...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

SoFi Stock Pops On Bank Charter License, Expanded Consumer Lending

Shares in SoFi Technologies (SOFI) surged Wednesday after federal regulators approved its application for a bank charter license. Analysts expect upside for SoFi stock from consumer lending and deposit accounts. The Federal Reserve's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday approved SoFi's purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp. However,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

SoFi: This Is A Gamechanger

After the stock fell to just north of $12, we were buyers today with the catalysts that we saw and a stock that had been crushed. We have discussed SoFi (SOFI) stock several times, each time successfully trading the name. In the last two weeks, the stock, and really the entire specialty tech / innovation space has been decimated. Just today, we told BAD BEAT Investing members SoFi was a buy just above $12 with a bank charter as being a catalyst for upside. At the time of this writing, the stock is up 15% after hours. We believe this may trigger a short-term short squeeze, with short interest now over 10%. Have to imagine there is covering on this news following the major declines of the last few weeks. Now, by traditional metrics, the stock is overvalued, even at $12, but over the next several years, SoFi is expected to see massive acceleration from its fintech side of the business and this is where the Street has kept the company at a lofty valuation. A bank charter, however, will provide immense flexibility to operate more profitably, and just moments ago the charter application was approved by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency and the Federal Reserve. We believe the stock is a buy on this news.
STOCKS
pymnts.com

In SoFi Bank Charter Ruling, OCC’s Hsu Signals Crypto Remains off Limits

In a ruling that has big implications for banks’ ability to use stablecoins as payment tools, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 18) press release that FinTech lender SoFi will be allowed to buy a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured national bank as long as it stops offering cryptocurrency trading services.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy