PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Announce Open Application for Tuition Support through the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the fifth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program. The program's mission is to provide the youth of Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties with the financial resources needed to pursue avenues of education and...www.miamidolphins.com
