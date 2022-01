The 2022 League of Legends season is nearly upon us, and Riot has now unveiled everything fans have plenty to look forward to when they step back into the Summoner's Rift. The core League of Legends experience on PC is getting a new champion in Zeri, who harnesses the power of electricity to enhance her shields, siphon shields from opponents to shield herself, and attack with quick zaps. Zeri will become available as part of the 12.2 patch, along with new Firecracker skins for Diana, Sett, Teemo, Tristana, and Xin Zhao.

