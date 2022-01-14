ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said About The Injury Status Of Cam Reddish

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkkoZ_0dlz393800

The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, and head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about their new addition.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks acquired Cam Reddish, Solomon Hill and a second-round pick in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks for Kevin Knox and a first-round pick (see tweet below).

Reddish was obviously the biggest part of the trade, because he is a 22-year-old who is a former tenth overall pick.

However, it does not appear as if he will make his debut for the Knicks anytime soon.

According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Reddish will be out "for a while" due to his ankle sprain.

The tweet from Joyce with what Thibodeau said can be seen embedded below.

Reddish had left the game early against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 9, and then missed the Hawks last game against the Miami Heat on January 12.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Ben Simmons could sit out season; Knicks interested in Mavericks guard

The 2022 NBA trade deadline just just a couple weeks away on Feb. 10, and between now and then there will be no shortage of rumors circulating as every team in the league surveys their options for the rest of the season. Some squads may be looking to add that difference-maker as the playoffs near, while others may be looking to sell off players in hopes of rebuilding and heightening their draft night odds later this year.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Cam Reddish
Empire Sports Media

Knicks trade target Myles Turner’s value takes a hit after serious foot injury

The New York Knicks‘ prime trade target Myles Turner had been diagnosed with a stress reaction on his left foot, the Indiana Pacers announced Tuesday. Turner has been out since Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks to re-assess his status. His injury was initially labeled as a sore left ankle. A second opinion yielded the stress reaction, a precursor to the more severe stress fracture injury. It appears that Turner will be out for a significant amount of time that could extend beyond the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Post#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Miami Heat#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
Empire Sports Media

Last 2 Minutes report: Refs miss 3 crucial calls in Knicks’ loss to Wolves

It turns out the three costly non-calls aided the Minnesota Timberwolves’ escape win over the New York Knicks, 112-110, Tuesday night at the Madison Square Garden. The NBA’s Last 2 Minutes report cited three crucial plays wherein the veteran crew of Ed Malloy, Brian Forte, and Bennie Adams (combined 52 years of officiating experience in the league) failed to blow their whistle, putting the Knicks at a disadvantage.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks waive Solomon Hill, sign Ryan Arcidiacono to 10-day deal

The Knicks have made a change to their 15-man roster, announcing in a press release that they’ve re-signed guard Ryan Arcidiacono to a new 10-day contract and waived forward Solomon Hill. The moves are essentially the inverse of ones the Knicks made less than a week ago. Last Thursday,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s Girlfriend Tiana White

Zion Williamson was certainly one of the biggest prospects that entered the NBA back in 2019. His size combined with his brute strength and skills made him a dominant force for Duke University which eventually translated into him getting drafted as the top overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. In fact, he has been compared to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley. Although he is easily the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise, injuries have sidelined his young career. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Zion Williamson’s girlfriend Tiana White.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy