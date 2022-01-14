I Did The Diablo Dare Challenge! How Was It?

Before Kinfolk ever opened their doors, we had included them in our November issue as one of the best speakeasies in Austin. Now that they’re up and running (as of Dec. 30), we can assure you that we weren’t just being overly confident. Boasting a wide range of rare whiskeys, the hidden bar also comes with a rich history: the property itself dates back to 1835 and served as a real speakeasy during Prohibition. Almost anything you order at Kinfolk will make you feel ritzy, but it turns out that their El Diablo cocktail is easy enough to try out on your own. Check out the recipe below.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO