California State

Ad Industry, Business Groups Urge Congress To Create National Privacy Standard

By Wendy Davis
 5 days ago

The Association of National Advertisers, Interactive Advertising Bureau, U.S. Chamber of Congress and other business groups are asking lawmakers to pass a privacy law that would override state measures. “A growing patchwork of state laws are emerging which threaten innovation and create consumer and business confusion,” dozens of organizations...

MarketWatch

Top U.S. business regulator Khan pushes more aggressive antitrust laws

One of the nation's top anti-monopoly regulators on Wednesday said the government is looking to expand its playbook on how to identify and block potentially harmful mergers or excessive industry consolidation. "As we have seen the growth of new technologies, the market dynamics have changed," said Lina Khan, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, in an interview with CNBC. "When you start to see trends toward consolidation, those can often be important moments for regulators to jump in." The FTC and U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said they would seek public input on how to update government rules to prevent anti-competitive mergers. Biden administration officials contend old antitrust rules are inadequate to prevent harm to the economy since they are too narrowly focused on price fixing. Khan, 32, has said there's too little competition in too many industries and that it can stifle innovation or harm workers. Khan and other regulators are especially focused on large tech companies such as Facebook and Google . The FTC is now engaged in a lawsuit against Facebook.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Tougher Road Ahead For Major Mergers: Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission Launch Review Of Enforcement Guidelines

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are launching plans to update and modernize merger enforcement guidelines, something that could mean more rigorous scrutiny of major tech and media transactions. Lina Khan, the chairwoman of the FTC, and Jonathan Kanter, the chief of the DOJ’s antitrust division, on Tuesday announced a review of the framework that the agencies use to analyze proposed mergers. Before Khan and Kanter took their current roles, both have been outspoken about reining in the power of big tech, at a time when Congress considers new legislation aimed at Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google. In a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelPulse

Travel Industry Calls on Congress To Restore Domestic Travel

More than 600 members of the travel industry are calling on Congress to enact policies that will restore and grow the domestic travel industry. The group of industry representatives, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, signed a letter to Congress urging immediate action on near-term federal policies and that letter was delivered to lawmakers on January 19, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
citywatchla.com

Congress Must Pass Federal Data Privacy Law to Protect Democracy

Some lawmakers responded to January 6 by attempting to reduce online free speech by modifying Section 230. However, this misguided approach would fail to address radicalization and hate online, undermine human rights, and further solidify Big Tech's domination of the internet. In this election year, lawmakers must stop the true threat to democracy: mass surveillance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediapost.com

Indie Publishers Get Enhanced Voice At Web Standards Organization

The large ad-management company Metavine, which serves more than 9,000, publisher websites, mostly small media companies, has become an official member of the World Wide Web Consortium. The move, which became effective in December, is significant because it will enhance the voice of publishers, especially small and independent media companies,...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

Retailers Applaud Supreme Court Decision Blocking Vaccine Mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the enforcement of a vaccine-or-testing requirement for large employers, stating that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had exceeded its authority. The National Retail Federation, which had joined more than 26 other trade associations this week to present oral arguments before the court on the legality of the mandate, called it a victory for employers. Separately, the court also ruled that another mandate can be enforced: one requiring health-care workers at facilities receiving federal money to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
stonybrook.edu

Advocacy Corps Urges Congress to Complete FY22 Appropriations

On December 15, 2021 Stony Brook University’s (SBU) Advocacy Corps held its final meeting of the year by discussing the importance of Congress completing FY22 federal appropriations. The group was joined by Ivanley Noisette, Legislative Assistant to Congressman Tom Suozzi. Advocacy Corps members urged Congressman Suozzi to continue to...
STONY BROOK, NY
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS

