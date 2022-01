We need to lead by example, Glenn says…especially for Democrats who are weary of the far-left, progressive movement, but who are also untrusting of the right. There is NO justification for the Capitol riot on January 6th, 2021, and we must openly condemn the chaos that ensued one year ago today. But we also must not let Democrats continue to use that day to further divide us. Instead, Glenn explains, we should use the anniversary to promote peace, civility, and our constitutional rights…

PROTESTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO