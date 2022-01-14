ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gap and Selfridges hop on the metaverse bandwagon

By Julia Gray
morningbrew.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, brands from Gucci to Taco Bell released their very own NFTs. And when Facebook pivoted to Meta and introduced its second life, brands like Balenciaga and Nike dipped their luxury- and performance-sneaker toes into metaverse fashion. This week, the non-fungible fun continues (sorry), as Gap and Selfridges become the...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

American Exchange Group to Acquire Aerosoles

American Exchange Group (AX Group), which designs accessories and facilitates manufacturing and distribution for brands, has finalized a deal to acquire Aerosoles. The new partnership is expected to help expand the footwear brand’s category assortment and distribution channels. Aerosoles is sold in over 40 countries and in retailers such as Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Macy’s, Saks Off 5th, DSW, Zappos and Belk. Aerosoles previously launched a distribution partnership with American Exchange Group in July. The two entities are collaborating on a strategy to launch a collection for off-price channels slated for spring of 2022. AX Group has previously created footwear for brands such...
BUSINESS
Time Out Global

The Selfridges Corner Shop: Universe

The latest pop-up to occupy the ever-changing Corner Shop in Selfridges Oxford Street, Universe is a wavy new exhibition exploring the work of Victor Vasarely, a groundbreaking French-Hungarian artist who was a key figure within the mid-twentieth century Op-art movement. A collaboration between the Vasarely Foundation, fashion house Paco Rabanne and Selfridges, the exhibition showcases Vasarely’s seriously wavy optical illusions and explores the artist’s enormous influence on both his contemporaries (like Paco Rabanne himself) and the tastemakers of today. Alongside checking out 55 seriously trippy op-artworks and sculptures — some of which are even available to purchase — you can also shop an exclusive collection of Vasarely-inspired products, as well as the Paco Rabanne Spring Summer 2022 collection, for which creative director Julien Dossena took inspiration from some of Vasarely’s geometric patterns. Wavy!
LIFESTYLE
techgig.com

After Nike, Adidas and H&M, retail giant Walmart joins Metaverse bandwagon

Amid the buzz around Metaverse , retail giant Walmart has revealed plans to enter the field of highly immersive virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) and Blockchain-based world. Walmart's trademark filings indicate that the company is looking to establish its own NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and cryptocurrency, reports CNBC. One of the trademark...
BUSINESS
Design Taxi

Selfridges Is The World’s First Retailer To Sell ‘Over-The-Counter’ NFTs

Soon, you’ll be able to purchase non-fungible tokens just as you would a dress. Selfridges is set to be the first retailer in the world to debut fixed-priced, “over-the-counter” NFTs, according to reports by fashion and retail trade publications. This massive move, where the line between digital...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paco Rabanne
Footwear News

Retail Intel: REI Co-Op to Open a Sustainability-Focused Distribution Center in Tennessee + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 12, 2022: REI Co-op will soon have a distribution center in Lebanon, Tenn., which is expected to open in fall 2023. The purpose of the center — which will sit on 41 acres at 1400 Murfreesboro Road and span 400,000 square feet — is to support its East Coast growth, as well as its growth in the Midwest and the South. REI said the location, which will house roughly 280 employees, will reduce shipping times for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Amazon to open Los Angeles clothing store, in first

Amazon's online commerce empire is taking another step into the real world with plans announced Thursday to open a shop in Los Angeles that would be its first bricks-and-mortar clothing store. This move would come on the heels of Amazon's 2017 acquisition of the Whole Foods Market grocery chain for $13.7 billion, which significantly expanded the e-commerce giant's presence in physical retail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts.com

Small Restaurants Jump on BNPL Bandwagon, Study Reveals

While buy now, pay later (BNPL) options may not typically be associated with the restaurant industry, Main Street eateries are looking to leverage these payment capabilities to keep customers coming through the doors even as financial concerns mount. Findings from this month’s study, “Main Street Merchant Index: Optimism Amid Inflation...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola to use self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest product launches

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday that it will use a limited number of self-driving vehicles to deliver its latest launches to customers in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. Starting today, customers can go to a special website to sign up for a delivery of the new items in less than an hour, while supplies last. Some of those packages will arrive via the robotic vehicles. The new items include Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha, which joins a lineup that includes vanilla, the top-selling Coca-Cola with Coffee flavor, and caramel. Coca-Cola with Coffee launched in January 2021. The beverage giant has also unveiled new packaging for its Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla and Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla drinks, as well as the zero-sugar versions of these items. Coca-Cola has made a series ofproduct announcements in recent weeks. The stock has run up 25% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.6%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bandwagon#Metaverse#Gucci To#Taco Bell#Nike#Gap And Selfridges#Digital#Blockchain#Nft#Yeezy Gap#Retail Brew#Gap Inc#Irl#British
Footwear News

Another Investor Is Pressuring Kohl’s to Revamp Its Business

Another investor is asking Kohl’s to make major changes to its business structure to improve profitability and shareholder value. Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, which holds almost 5% of outstanding common shares at Kohl’s, on Tuesday sent an open letter to other shareholders to call out Kohl’s for “mismanaging” the business and “failing to implement necessary operational, financial and strategic improvements.” The letter called out a drop in the company’s stock, which was down about 22% on Monday since April, and said Kohl’s had “produced some of the worst revenue numbers in its retail peer group since the economy began reopening in 2021.” “We...
BUSINESS
The Press

Metaverse

Metaverse Emerges as the Next Big Revolution in the Internet Space. But Will It Sustain?. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Metaverse - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
morningbrew.com

Fashion Week executives have declared business as usual, as omicron surges on

The fashion industry came together on the catwalk last week, as officials in New York, Paris, and Milan said the show business must go on. In Milan, where daily Covid cases surpassed 200,000 (a record day for the city) just two weeks ago, major designers such as Armani canceled their shows entirely, while others like JW Anderson opted for a digital show. But industry execs have declared business as usual.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy