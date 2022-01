Southeast of Saline basketball is in the Sterling Invitational Tournament, and if you can't make it to the games, KINA and Salina Post have you covered. Because the girls and boys games are scheduled to overlap this evening, the girls game will be on KINA (910 AM, 107.5 FM) only with the boys game being live-streamed on Salina Post only.

STERLING, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO